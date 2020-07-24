Beaver Sports, located at 3480 College Road, is hosting a number of events throughout the fall. Almost every day of this week you can get involved in some kind of outdoor activity, with the guidance of store staff, for free. More information on all the events listed below and future events can be found on the store’s Facebook page here: bit.ly/30GbQEL.
On Aug. 4 the store is hosting a canoe, kayak, SUP and inflatables race. The race will be casual and fun, and will start at 7 p.m. It’s a great excuse to get a group of friends together, meet other paddlers and do something healthy after work! The store will have prize categories for those who are competitive, but also welcomes anyone who simply wants to try something a little more challenging than a float. The Chena River is an excellent place to sharpen your paddling skills and get faster. UAF will be renting canoes for free for folks to use as well!
The race course is approximately 13 miles. It will start at Badger Gas in North Pole, and will end at Graehl Landing. Race registration will take place 6:15-6:45 p.m.
This Wednesday, the Beaver Sports Running Staff is hosting an “easy run.” The run will start at 6 p.m. at Beaver Sports, with the route going through the UAF trail system for roughly 45 minutes. Those interested can meet downstairs in the athletics department or catch staff on their way out of the store at around 6:05 p.m. The run will be on both trail and road.
On Thursdays throughout the fall, Beaver Sports Biking Staff invite the public to come mountain biking or demo a Specialized bike, from 5 p.m. Jeff Gillmore will lead 1-hour-long rides, for all experience levels. Rides will start at Beaver Sports and head towards the UAF trails or the trail network right behind the store. To try out a demo bike from Specialized, call ahead to make a reservation at 907-479-2494.
On Fridays at 5:30 p.m. Beaver Sports is hosting bike repair clinics, led by Simon Rakower. The public is invited to bring their bike in and learn how to take care of basic repairs to save you time, money and frustration.