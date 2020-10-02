The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, on Thursday, gave public notice of an application by Fairbanks Northstar Borough Parks and Recreation related to trail improvement work within the Isberg Recreation Area.
The borough completed 1,300 feet of hardening on the east-west multiuse trail over the south end of Isberg Recreation Area earlier this year. The new application is related to an additional 2,000 feet of trail hardening for which the borough is still working to secure funding.
The goal of the project is to connect the parking lot on Oboe Court to higher, dryer trails farther east. “It’s really a great winter trail system, but we’re trying to harden a lot of those trails, so they’re better for summer use,” Trails Coordinator Bryant Wright said. Wright also said that the next phase of trail hardening would likely take place in 2022.
The application was made to the Army Corp of Engineers because the trail crosses Cripple Creek headwaters. Trail damage from motorized use in the summer has caused trail braiding, “resulting in a footprint approximately 50% larger than necessary,” according to the public notice.
Wright said that the proposed improvements would allow the trail to accommodate motorized use, such as ATVs, in the summer.
Comments regarding the Public Notice can be submitted by email to regpagemaster@usace.army.mil. The notice period expires Oct. 9.
