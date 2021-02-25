If it were easier to walk or bike to work or just to get around town, would that inspire you leave the car at home more often? Two separate community initiatives in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are looking at ways to improve infrastructure that would encourage more people to walk, bike or just get out into nature more easily.
The first is called Connect Fairbanks. It’s a look at regional nonmotorized transportation and what needs to be done to increase the number of Fairbanks-area residents walking and biking or accessing public transportation and making it easier and safer for those who do. The end result would update the 2012 Fairbanks Non-Motorized Transportation Plan. It would also help residents save money and improve their health and environment, according to the Alaska Statewide Active Transportation Plan.
“If twice as many people chose to walk and cycle as do so today, there would be $6.5 million in health, transportation, and environmental benefits to the Fairbanks-North Pole region,” the plan states.
Connect Fairbanks was created by Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning, with input from the bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee. It seeks to improve the region’s nonmotorized infrastructure and make it accessible year-round not only to walkers and cyclists, but also to those who rely on walkers, canes, crutches and wheelchairs. A draft plan (bit.ly/3kr242X) is being circulated and residents are asked to share their input and public comments before March 19.
The draft itself is 255 pages, so here’s a very brief overview of what it contains.
Since 2012, two dozen projects with major bicycle or pedestrian elements have been built, including the reconstruction of Cushman Street; upgrades on 10th Avenue from Cushman to the Steese Highway; the Noble Street upgrade; and the Goldhill bicycle and pedestrian trail. Another 10 are in progress, including a plan to make Lacey Street a more pedestrian-friendly route, rebuild Cowles Street, upgrade Minnie Street and reconstruction Fifth Avenue.
The draft also includes dozens of additional projects divided into high, medium, and low-priority projects. They include the region from west Fairbanks to North Pole and include additional connector routes for biking and walking, wider sidewalks, access improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and more pedestrian crossings in busy areas, such as College Road. Price tags range from $16 million (for upgrades to the Old Steese Highway) to less than a $1 million for smaller projects.
Notable projects include extending South Lathrop Street to improve access to Tanana Lakes Recreation Area, building a bike path along the Richardson Highway between Fairbanks and North Pole, expanding the Chena River Walk to the north side of the river alongside Peger Road, reconstruct and improve Bradway Road in North Pole and many others.
If the full plan is implemented, it would add about 37.8 miles of shared-use paths, 17.2 road miles of bike-able shoulders or dedicated bike lanes, 2.8 road miles of sidewalks and improvements to at least eight crossings to improve pedestrian and cyclist comfort and safety, according to the draft report.
FNSB Comprehensive Recreational Trail Plan update
While the Connect Fairbanks plan looks at the urban transportation interface, the borough is updating its plan for recreational trails around the borough. According to Eric Troyer, who writes the Interior Alaska Trails newsletter, “the Comprehensive Recreational Trail Plan is the primary decision-making tool the borough uses to guide protection and management of local trails. The plan does not get updated often, so changes made now could affect local trails for the next 10 or 20 years.”
The borough is seeking input on issues with existing trails, such as maintenance, public access, and conflicts among user groups, Troyer said. Eventually, it will also look at the potential for new trails, so it’s important for trail users to speak up.
“This process is just getting started,” Troyer said in the newsletter. “The main thrust right now is to collect information, including what trails are being used now. Many trails in the borough on the plan, but many are not. If a trail you care about is not on the plan, now is the time to try to get it added. Your advocacy won’t guarantee that the trail is protected, but staying silent will guarantee you won’t have a say.”
Many well-used trails that have been built in recent years aren’t included in the plan, such as those at the Tanana Lakes rec area, the Peat Ponds, Peede Road Open Space as well as the Goldstream Sports ski trails.
A draft of the plan update needs to be done before the end of the year, he said.
The first public hearing was Wednesday, Feb. 24, and focused on the trails and trail systems west and north of the Steese Highway, including Fairbanks, Chena Ridge, Goldstream, Ester, Cripple Creek, College Road, Farmer’s Loop Road, Murphy Dome, and the Elliott Highway.
A second hearing is scheduled for March 1, starting at 5 p.m. That meeting will focus on trails and trail systems east and south of the Steese Highway, including North Pole, Badger Road, Fort Wainwright and Eielson military bases, Moose Creek, Salcha, Harding and Birch Lakes, Steele Creek, Chena Hot Springs Road, Two Rivers, Pleasant Valley and Chatanika.
The meetings are being held remotely, via Zoom. For more information, see www.FNSBTrailsPlan.com or contact project manager Bryant Wright of the FNSB Parks and Recreation department at Bryant.Wright@fnsb.gov.
