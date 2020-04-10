The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is opening Polaris Lake, located on Eielson Air Force Base, to catch-and-release sport fishing for all fish species effective this Saturday, according to a news release. Kimberly Lake, in the North Pole area, will remain closed to sport fishing. All fish species caught in Polaris Lake may not be retained and must be released immediately.
Kimberly Lake will remain closed. There is no public access to Kimberly Lake and it is assumed that any fish previously stocked did not survive due to poor over-wintering conditions. Future stockings of resident fish at Kimberly Lake are suspended indefinitely.
In 2019, Kimberly and Polaris lakes surface waters tested positive for PFAS in amounts that exceeded EPA and DEC action levels. As a precautionary measure, both lakes were closed to sport fishing since the department did not have the authority to restrict fishing to catch-and-release only. In January of this year, the department announced both lakes would remain closed.
Recently, however, the Board of Fisheries provided the department regulatory authority to allow catch-and-release fishing in contaminated waters.
The reopening of Polaris Lake to catch-and-release fishing is intended to provide sport fishing opportunity for the residents of EAFB. Unfortunately, catch-and-release fishing prohibits the consumption of fish; any anglers who would like to target fish for consumption can call the Fairbanks office at 907-459-7207 or reference the department’s Sport Fishing Regulation Summary online at bit.ly/2RsNV85
For information regarding groundwater contaminants, you can contact the Department of Environmental Conservation — contact information can be found at bit.ly/2TFWDlx. For information on any health effects associated with the contaminants, you can visit the Department of Health and Social Services website at bit.ly/2G1ZInz.