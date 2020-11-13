The case of a sublegal bull moose killed and left to waste near Glennallen in September 2019 saw a resolution on Tuesday when Larry Bowling of Palmer plead guilty to taking a sublegal bull moose and wanton waste of a big game animal.
“The charges stemmed from a report the Alaska Wildlife Troopers received in September 2019, of a bull moose shot and left to waste near Marie Lake in Game Management Unit 13,” a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers reads. “The resulting investigation by the Alaska Wildlife Troopers led to the identification of a suspect, who was subsequently charged with taking a sub-legal bull moose and wanton waste.”
The dispatch further states that as a result of his conviction on both counts Bowling was ordered to pay a total of $4,500 in fines and restitution, with $500 of that amount suspended.
Bowling was also ordered to forfeit the rifle used in killing the moose and the utility terrain vehicle he used to transport himself to the kill site. Bowling was also sentenced to seven days in jail for wanton waste.
“The Alaska Wildlife Troopers would like to remind hunters that if you make a mistake and shoot a sublegal big game animal, to salvage all edible meat as required by law and promptly self-report the violation to your Alaska Wildlife Troopers,” the dispatch states.