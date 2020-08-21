The Game Management Unit 20A antlerless moose permit, RM768, will be restricted to the first 20 qualified hunters that register online on Aug. 26 beginning at 9 a.m.
The RM768 permit is a limited registration permit normally given out in Nenana at the end of August. Permits are available on a first-come, first-served basis, but because of COVID restrictions, will only be available online at www.hunt.alaska.gov, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The permit is open to any qualified Alaska resident, with one permit allowed per household. The season is from Oct. 1 to Feb. 28, 2021. The Board of Game authorized the limited hunt for antlerless moose in the northwest portion of Unit 20A. The number of permits issued is adjusted based on moose population estimates.