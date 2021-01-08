In partnership with the Alaska DNR Division of Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service, Project Learning Tree and University of Alaska-Anchorage, the Alaska Natural Resources and Outdoor Education Association (ANROE) is sponsoring a teacher’s professional development course titled “Wildfire and You in a Changing Climate.”
This course will be delivered entirely online, consisting of four Zoom meetings, five self-directed online lessons and a final project. Through discussions, lab demonstrations, readings, videos, curricula exploration and short assignments, it will focus on the curricula and resources available to incorporate Wildfire Ecology, Behavior, Management and Protection into NGSS aligned lessons for K-12 students.
Mary Timm, Educational Horizons, Tok, will be lead instructor for this course. In addition to her U.S. Forest Service and classroom teaching background, Mary has spent over 20 years working for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service as an Education Specialist. Her innovative activities and classes with students in preschool through “senior citizens’’ earned her national “Educator of the Year,” awarded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Mary has instructed numerous teacher development courses throughout the state and is an expert in current fire education.
For more information/questions, call Mary Timm at 505-0603 or email at mary_timm@hotmail.com.