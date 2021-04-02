A couple of weeks ago, the roof went up on a log cabin in the Chena River State Recreation Area, the cap to what was supposed to be a 14-day class by The Folk School more than a year ago.
The Folk School is a nonprofit organization based at Pioneer Park that offers classes in traditional arts and crafts such as building a birch bark canoe, knitting a classic brioche hat, growing tomatoes, woodworking projects and other programs. Offering a cabin-building class meshed with the Alaska Department of Natural Resources’ need for a cabin at the end of the new Mastodon Creek Trail in the Chena River State Recreation Area.
Although its completion is about a year late due to blocked trails and the COVID-19 pandemic, backcountry trekkers have a new destination only a short drive from Fairbanks. The new cabin overlooks the South Fork of the Chena River near Nugget Creek.
The cabin was funded by a state Recreational Trail Grant in 2019 for $48,412. White spruce logs were brought in from the Nenana area in late summer and fall 2019. Each was 11 inches at the tip and 14 inches at the butt and were at least 20 feet long. After the bark was removed (by hand), the class got to work under the tutelage of master log builders Sandy Jamieson and Tom Sorenson.
Folk School board member Jessica Austin said it was a wonderful experience.
“I got a ton of chainsaw experience,” she said. Before taking the class, she had only used a chainsaw to clear land and cut firewood. Building the cabin required very precise cuts. The cabin was built using a full-scribe method, which involved constructing the cabin level by level, cutting notches and grooves in each log to fit precisely into the one below. In addition to Austin, nine other students worked on the cabin: Aaron Buchholz, David Carel, Garret Dubois, Elizabeth Irving, John Pearson, Bruce Rasmussen, Todd Redinius, Lori Winton, and Levi Rosson. Former parks superintendent Brooks Ludwig supervised the program.
Over the first five to seven years, the building will settle as much as an inch per foot on each wall, according to a Folk School report on the project. Therefore saddles and notches must be cut in such a way that the logs can settle into place without any gaps.
“You’re working with green logs and learning how are they going to shrink,” she said. “You learn how you cut out holes so it doesn’t crush the windows when it settles.”
First, the class built the cabin in Fairbanks. This was for a couple of reasons, Austin said. “Typically, a lot of companies that make this kind of thing have a workshop and cut the logs there and then go out to the site,” she said. “That’s because they have the tools there and heavy equipment. You have full control of the area.”
Getting heavy equipment to remote sites usually isn’t feasible, and it was far easier logistically to have the class in town, she added. Once the cabin was built, it was disassembled and DNR transported it to the site. That was March 11, 2020 — the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 was a global pandemic, Austin said. At the site, the foundation was completed, but then all other work halted because the trails began to deteriorate and because of COVID concerns. They covered up the logs and they sat over the summer.
Two trails access the site of the new Mastodon Cabin — the South Fork Trail at Mile 31.4 Chena Hot Springs Road, which is a winter-only trail; and the new Mastodon Creek Trail at 38.5 CHSR, which is a designated non-motorized trail designed for year-round use. However, the Nugget Creek Fire in 2019 resulted in miles of down trees that blocked the Mastodon Creek Trail for most of 2020.
Ian Thomas, Northern Region superintendent for Alaska State Parks, said volunteers — specifically Tom Paragi, Jim Brader and Ned Rozell — have cleared most of the trail. His goal is to have it completely reconnected by early June. Except for a group that reached the cabin site by boat last summer, and marked the location of the logs so they could be found under the snow, the logs sat on the site for nearly a year.
Finally, in March, a work party led by Jamieson and Sorenson headed out, and within a couple of weeks had the cabin completed.
The year delay made the task a little more difficult, Austin said, as some of the logs had warped and twisted as they dried out.
“We had to modify individual holes or get up there and whack it with a sledgehammer to get things to fit,” she said.
The cabin is 14-feet by 14-feet and located on a hill with expansive views. It will include a couple of bunk beds, table, and wood stove. It’s only a few hundred yards from the original Nugget Creek Cabin, but Thomas said the cabins are far enough apart that he doesn’t anticipate user conflicts.
Originally, the Folk School had planned to build a second cabin on Mastodon Creek, but those plans were put on hold pending the completion of the first cabin and COVID-19.