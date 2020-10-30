Trapping season in the Interior gets underway Nov. 1. If you want to take up trapping or have thought about it in the past but never quite worked up the motivation to get going, this winter may be the perfect year to take the leap.
In a normal year, trapping makes for the perfect activity to get outdoors and enjoy the splendor of winter in Alaska by connecting with, and learning from, the wilderness. Of course, this is not a normal year, which is all the more reason this might be the winter you should learn to trap.
It would be unscientific to call trapping the perfect COVID friendly activity, but it has to be in the running. Alaska Trappers Association (ATA) President Randy Zarnke said that when the pandemic started to unfold in the U.S. this spring fellow ATA member Pete Buist suggested producing a bumper sticker reading, “Alaska trappers — practicing social distancing since 1895.”
While the pandemic is less of an imposition for the activity of trapping, even trappers are having to make adjustments in the wake of COVID-19. “We’ve hated to do it, but we typically hold meetings up at the musher’s hall once a month during the trapping season and for the time being those are being canceled,” Zarnke said, noting that everyone’s health and safety is the priority.
To that end, Zarnke, Buist, ATA board member JR Pederson and University of Alaska Fairbanks professor Peggy Keiper hosted a virtual talk this week titled “Why Trapping is the Perfect Pandemic Activity” where they offered up advice for getting started and answered questions from rookie trappers.
If you think this might be the winter you take up trapping, read on for highlights from the ATA talk and further knowledge Zarnke shared with the News-Miner.
Know before you go
Make a study of land ownership and status. Remember that trapping in Alaska is an honorable activity and work to avoid heavily trafficked areas and potential conflicts with other land users. Think about joining your local and national trapping associations, that community will always be your most valuable resource.
When you have questions about wildlife and land management, always get in touch with your local offices for the Department of Fish and Game or the Department of Natural Resources. Understanding land status is one aspect of being an ethical trapper and goes along with other important guidelines such as respecting other trapper’s grounds and checking traps regularly. Another important resource is the annual trapping regulations guide published by Fish and Game, which can be accessed through the department’s website.
Set your expectations
Another consideration is to think about how long of a trapline you want to run in your first season and where you can run a line that won’t be competing with other, already established, trappers. Next, you have to consider the logistics. For example, how long might it take you to get to your line from the road?
Zarnke said he often hears the lament that, “there are no good places left to trap around here,” which he disagrees with.
“If you’re looking for a place within 50 miles of Fairbanks where you can unload your snow machine and run a 25 to 50 mile trail and catch boatloads of mink and marten and wolves and lynx, well yeah, that’s really, really hard to find,” Zarnke said. “But if you’re looking for a small place to get started ... there are opportunities like that.”
Picture two major drainages accessible ten miles apart on the same highway that are likely to have 25 mile traplines run in them already, “Well if you can find a small drainage inbetween those two, that is of no interest to these guys that want to run long distances, that’s often times where you can find a place of your own that other people have overlooked,” Zarnke said.
What about the question of which animals you’re going to try to trap in your first season? Of course, you are not likely to start out trying to trap wolves, or if you are, you’re likely going to be disappointed. “You wouldn’t want to start out calling yourself a wolf trapper if you’ve never set a trap before,” Zarnke said.
Instead, Zarnke noted that deciding in advance what species of animal you’re going to trap is not necessarily the correct order of operations. Rather than deciding which animals you are going to focus on, put your energy into finding a good place to trap and figuring out what animals are there. Then, it’s a matter of selecting the right traps, snares and methods to take advantage of the animals that are available in your chosen location.
“So rather than saying, ‘I want to trap otter.’ I would say find an area first and then determine what species are there and modify or develop your methods accordingly,” Zarnke said. “The most important thing is to get started and then your options will become more apparent to you.”
Getting there
Next, there is the question of how you are going to move along your trapline. The most common mode of transportation for trapping is on a snow machine.
Dog teams were essentially the only mode of transportation for trapping at one point. Snow machines came around in the 1960s and today Zarnke estimates that around 90% of trappers in the interior primarily use snow machines. “There are a variety of means and methods around the state, but here in the Interior the snow machine is number one by far,” Zarnke said.
There is a more simple and less costly option though, especially if you are just getting started with a short trapline.
Zarnke has run his trapline on snowshoes for the past 40 years. “I started out because I was fresh out of school and didn’t have any money and couldn’t afford a snow machine. Now that I’m 40 years older, I keep doing it because of a variety of reasons. One is because I appreciate the exercise it gives me,” he said.
Distanced, but still social
One essential skill for a trapper is knowing how to make friends. A theme that comes through repeatedly is that trapping is a skill best learned from an expert. While trapping is a great way to spend time alone and in the wilderness, when starting out, your best option for building your skills is to find a mentor. So, start practicing those social skills that may have gotten rusty during month after month of trying to avoid crowds.
“I don’t think there’s any better way than finding a veteran trapper who’s looking for a partner for one reason or another ... occasionally veteran trappers will take on a partner and if you’re a new trapper and you can fall into an arrangement like that, that’s by far the best way to learn,” Zarnke said.
During the ATA talk, one panelist described the experience of trapping his first fox, “I remember how intimidated I was ... it was a beautiful animal and I wanted to hang it on the wall, but I didn’t have the foggiest how to skin it. You can’t expect a first time trapper to know that process. Find someone more experienced to help you.” Short of that, get involved with your local trapping association. The Alaska Trappers Association website is the best place to start.
