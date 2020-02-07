Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks is inviting skiers to join in for a tour of the 12-mile Skarland loop this Sunday. This moderate ski tour requires intermediate to advanced classic ski ability. It will start at 10 a.m. at the UAF Ski Hut and is anticipated to last four hours.
From the Ski Hut, the group will head past Ballaine Lake to connect to the Pearl Creek trail system. From there they’ll climb up and around the hills above Ballaine Road, following the Equinox trail system back to UAF via the Musk Ox Farm.
Those planning on attending can expect moderate climbs and descents, hopefully on groomed tracked trails. There will be several road crossings and attendees are reminded to be prepared for variable waxing temperatures and encouraged to bring sufficient water and snacks.
The temperature cut off will be 20 below at the Fairbanks International Airport and this will be a no-dog tour. Tour leader Joel Young can be reached at 907-460-4367.