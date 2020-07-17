A landslide created a new and formidable rapid in the Nenana River Canyon last week and commercial rafting trips are now portaging around it on their “Canyon Runs.”
The rapid is just upstream of the Moody Bridge — also known as High Bridge — and is a new part of Cable Car Rapid, already one of the biggest rapids on that section. It is made more serious now by the fact that there is a horizon line at the top of the rapid and you can’t see the safe path through the waves until you are in it. Expert set up and maneuvering is required to get through it safely.
“If you have never been there before, you could potentially get into trouble,” said Bill Overington, longtime river runner and former owner of Denali Outdoor Center. “You can’t see where to go unless you get out of your boat and go see. It’s a hard move to the left to get over to the slack water, so that you miss that Death Hole to the right.”
Mudflap, one of the first river guides to paddle into the rapid not realizing it was there on the day it developed, gave it a river rating of Class 5 Plus. See the sidebar for more information.
Landslide, flash flood
The new rapid was created during a downpour in the area on July 7. Sheep Creek flows into the Nenana River from the west, down a steep canyon. You can see it from a pullout on the Parks Highway at Mile 242.2. But you can’t see the river from there.
Just behind the railroad trestle, the north side of one of the canyon walls collapsed during that big rainstorm.
“Sheep Creek was obviously running hard enough to move all that material down the creek,” Overington said. “It was a combination of a landslide and a flash flood at the same time.”
All that rock and other debris moved down the hillside, expanding the existing alluvial fan and constricting the entire river by about 150 feet. The top of the rapid is now a horizon line, something that has not been a feature on the Nenana River in the past.
Upstream of that, the river water backed up into a giant flat lake.
“It’s a lake from there all the way back to the little set of waves we call Wavas,” Overington said. “That whole section.”
The river is changing daily and raft companies are watching it carefully. Gravel is washing away on the left shore and may soon create a path to safely raft past the new features that include giant waves and holes.
A hole is when the water drops over an obstruction, usually a rock, and then flows back upstream, creating a cycle effect. A strong hole can hold a boat in one spot.
For now, guests will walk around that feature on the left bank and rafts are being lined along shore, for a distance of about 50 feet.
“The main features that changed are in the top half of the rapid on river right, I don’t think those are changing anytime soon,” he said. “They’re really big and definitely not commercially raftable at all.”
“It’s something the unsuspecting kayaker should be very aware of,” Overington said. “That one hole was like a big lateral wave. When water started dropping, it is now a really deep, crunchy hole.”
“It looks like the left side is loosening up,” said Mike Peacock, co-owner and raft guide for New Wave Adventures. “But you’re not able to run the wave on the right, ever. It’s definitely the biggest thing I’ve ever seen. And it’s getting taller on the right.”
“It’s definitely the most intense thing I’ve ever seen,” he added.
“It’s steep, it’s technical and it has the big factor of the Nenana,” Overington said. The Nenana River is a powerful glacial river.
Mudflap recounts stumbling across the new rapid
A Denali Raft Adventures guide named Mudflap was guiding a routine paddle raft trip down the Nenana River last week, unaware that he was about to experience the ride of his life.
Unknown to him, a landslide and flash flood downstream compressed the Nenana River by about 150 feet and added intense new hydraulics at Cable Car Rapid.
It probably happened while he was giving his safety talk just a few miles upstream.
When the river compressed, it also backed up the water upstream, creating a lake and a horizon line, which had never been there before. There is GoPro video footage of the boat’s encounter with the new rapid, filmed by one of the river clients.
Mudflap is head boatman for Denali Raft Adventures. On the video, he spends about two minutes calmly explaining to the paddlers how they will paddle to the right on this rapid. It’s a strong crew, so he feels like they can take a more challenging route. Suddenly, he realizes something is different. The rapid is not the same, there’s way more water than usual and it’s too late to change course.
“At this point, we can’t pull over,” Mudflap recalled. “There’s a horizon line and these 18-foot standing waves, like Hawaii 5-0 laterals coming up. Three laterals coming off the left bank and I’ve got five people paddling.”
It was a totally new and unexpected shocking scenario.
“We make it through two smaller laterals, then we get pushed right into the 18-foot monster on the right,” he said. “I’m not happy about weighing 240 pounds right now, but I sure was that day. To be as big as I am, I can still be as quick as a cat when I gotta. I high sided on that right side. We made it over that wave.
“Then we immediately starting going up the next 18-foot wave.
It was incredible. I go back up to the high side, like a linebacker, so we don’t flip, but this time we don’t make it over the wave.
“The worst feeling in the world for a river guide is sliding back down the face of the wave,” he said.
The raft suddenly spun 180 degrees.
“That lateral from left to right doesn’t quite reach the right bank and we were able to paddle out around the wave,” he said.
Two people fell out of the raft when it was climbing up that first wave. He watched them do exactly what he had instructed, “nose and toes up” on the surface. They were pulled aboard the rescue raft, he said.
He knows his experience helped keep the boat afloat.
“But it wasn’t just me,” he said. “The Nenana River Gods or Buddha or whoever. Somebody was looking after us. It was pretty spectacular.”
The river continues to change, he noted. He checked on it again mid-week.
“It is a Class 5 Plus today,” he said.
Rivers are rated on a scale of 1 to 6. A Class 5 rapid is extremely difficult. Big drops and violent currents. Extremely steep gradient. Rescue preparations mandatory. Can be run only by top experts.
And it was not there the day before.
“Oh yeah,” he said. “I’ve been guiding a long time. There is a way you can make it, but if you’re one inch, one stroke, one anything not 100% perfect, you’re going for a big, big, big ride and you’re gonna flip.
“It’s boat eating nasty,” he added.
Like all local longtime guides, he knows the Nenana River intimately. These kinds of dramatic changes to the river are so rare, scouting is rarely necessary. If he had stopped, and had seen what the river held in store, he said he would have left those boats on the beach and walked to the High Bridge to get out.
But the river had other plans.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMKris.