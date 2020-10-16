Staff at the Alaska Division of Forestry are hoping that every Alaskan will eventually know about Spruce the Moose — that’s because knowing about Spruce means knowing about how to help prevent Alaska wildfires.
The division’s new wildland fire prevention mascot was recently decided by a public vote. The division received over 500 emails suggesting names for the new mascot. “We got a lot of responses from the public in the whole naming contest,” Public Information Officer Tim Mowry said. “We were pleasantly surprised. Hopefully they’ll embrace the new statutes in the same way.”
Spruce will be the official spokesmoose of the “Take Time to LEARN Before You Burn” campaign, which was created by House Bill 355, which was approved by the legislature in 2018. HB 355 “modernizes the penalties for burning offenses committed on state, municipal , and privately-owned land throughout Alaska,” according to akfireinfo.com. “It is the first major revision of Alaska’s wildland fire statutes and regulations since 1961, two years after statehood.”
Mowry said one of the positive outcomes form HB 355 is that it will give law enforcement agents including prevention officers, state troopers and park rangers the authority to issue citations for minor burning offenses instead of a misdemeanor charge having to work it’s way through the courts system.
“Now we have the authority to go out and levy fines for burning offenses,” Mowry said. “We’re still working through getting commissioning authority to do that.” Mowry said that authority should be in place by next fire season.
The Take Time to LEARN Before You Burn campaign aims to reduce the number of human-caused wildfires in Alaska by 10% annually. Mowry pointed out that the route to achieving that aim is to get more buy in from the public in wildfire prevention, that’s where Spruce the Moose comes in.
Much like his national counterpart, Smokey Bear, Spruce’s goal is to raise awareness of the dangers of human-caused wildfires in Alaska by getting people to recognize themselves as key stakeholders in fire prevention.
Creating a mascot to go along with a fire prevention campaign might seem silly, but the effectiveness of the Smokey Bear model is hard to argue with. Smokey is one of the most recognizable characters in the world. “Created in 1944, the Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention campaign is the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history, educating generations of Americans about their role in preventing wildfires,” according to smokeybear.com.
The number of human-caused fires in Alaska is down this year compared to 2019, but that’s largely because wet conditions over the summer made for a less extreme fire season overall. In 2019, 719 wildfires in the state burned over 2.5 million acres, 347 of those fires were human-caused and accounted for 44,925 acres of burning. This year 346 fires have burned a total of 181,254 acres, which is the lowest acreage burned for a fire season since 2008.
The difference in the 2019 and 2020 fire seasons demonstrates that the severity of a given wildfire season depends largely on natural conditions.
However, it’s also worth noting that there have been more human-caused fires in the state this year (171) than lightning-caused fires (169). There have also been six fires from undetermined causes. That indicates that during a season with wet conditions the overall number of fires could be cut in half by eliminating human-caused fires; although lightening-caused fires have accounted for the large majority of area burned in 2020 at 180,947.3 acres.
Still, just this week came another reminder of the importance of people practicing smart fire safety on forested lands. On Wednesday a human-caused fire broke out on Pioneer Peak north of Palmer. The quick actions of two firefighters who hiked in with tools and did quick containment work, along with favorable conditions on Thursday, kept the fire contained to well under an acre.
Mowry said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic it’s taken some extra time to fully introduce Spruce to the public since HB 355 was passed in 2018, but readers can expect to see the new mascot out spreading the message of fire safety awareness more in the coming year.
“Spruce the Moose I don’t think is going to reach the notoriety of Smokey Bear, but you never know,” Mowry said, adding that hopefully we’ll see Spruce in the Golden Days parade next summer.
To learn more about the Take Time to LEARN Before You Burn campaign, visit akfireinfo.com.
