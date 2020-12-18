The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks is offering two great cross-country ski tours this weekend — one on Moose Mountain on Saturday, and one in Two Rivers on Sunday.
Both tours will be in-person tours with COVID-19 safety protocols. Fortunately, the nature of cross-country skiing makes following those protocols — masking and distancing — fairly easy. For distancing, use a ski pole in your outstretched arm as a measuring stick. (But be careful about the tip!) If proper distance can’t be maintained, you can mask using a heavier buff or two layers of a thin buff.
Questions about NSCF tours? Contact Eric Troyer, Touring Coordinator (touring@nscfairbanks.org)