There might not be enough snow yet, but it will soon be time to head out on the snowmachine. With that in mind, Fairbanks Snow Travelers President Steve Enochs has some advice on making sure your machine is ready to ride. Enochs crowd-sourced information from the Fairbanks Snow Travelers group and gave some tips for early season sled travel.
First, once your snowmachine is out from under the tarp, shed or garage:
• Do a walk around. Give your snow machine a complete visual inspection.
• Check fluids.
• Check the engine compartment. This can be favorite place for squirrels and the like to hide. Enochs said you’d be surprised how common this is and to also check for damage like chewed wires.
• Check belts for proper tension and wear.
• Check the track. Make sure the track is in good shape and elevate and run the track if possible.
• Ensure battery is charged and in good condition.
• Make sure tool kit is on the machine.
• Check your survival bag and inventory riding gear.
Remember to always ride with a buddy.
Remember that ice and water should be avoided early in the season.
Always make a trip plan and leave it with a friend. Your trip plan should include: where you are going, when you plan to leave and return, what survival gear you have with you, the type of vehicle you’ll be driving and the license plate number.
Iron Dog
The middle of February probably seems a long way off, but before you know it will be time for the 2021 Iron Dog, which bills itself as the world’s longest, toughest snowmachine race.
The Iron Dog won’t come to Fairbanks this time, as the 2,645-mile course is set to start and finish in Big Lake, but that doesn’t mean you can’t follow the action.
“The best way to keep track of the Iron Dog is on the website. There’s a tracking tab you can hit,” Iron Dog Executive Director John Woodbury said. “You’re pretty much within a minute and a half of actual time.”
The Iron Dog also works with the media students from South Anchorage High School to produce video content and livestreams during the race.
Woodbury says plans for this winter’s race have been taking shape nicely while accounting for the logistical challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s our goal just to be as safe and as respectful as possible,” Woodbury said.
You can also keep tabs on the Iron Dog through the race’s Facebook page. The Iron Dog will kick off Saturday, Feb. 13.
For more information on snowmachining in Fairbanks, or to get involved with Fairbanks Snow Travelers, visit: snowtravelers.org.
