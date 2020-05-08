The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is forecasting a below-average run for king salmon this year. Much like last year, the department announced that the Yukon River king salmon sport fishery is beginning the season closed and restrictions to the subsistence fishery will be needed once the fish begin running.
The Division of Sport Fish is closing the Yukon River drainage to sport fishing for king salmon, effective 12:01 a.m. Monday. All king salmon caught incidentally while fishing for other species may not be removed from the water and must be released immediately. The Tanana River drainage is excluded from this closure and management actions for that area will be announced in early June.
The 2020 preseason chinook forecast is 144,000–220,000 king salmon, which is below the 1995–2019 average of 225,000.
Sport fishing restrictions may be loosened if in-season stock assessments indicate that the run is stronger than forecast and a majority of the king salmon escapement goals and subsistence needs in the Yukon River drainage are likely to be met.
According to a notice from the department, “preseason restrictions to the subsistence fishery are needed to ensure adequate escapement in order to meet treaty obligations for Canadian origin fish.”
This year’s forecast predicts that the king salmon run will be slightly smaller than 2019’s run. According to Lisa Stuby, Yukon area management biologist for the division of sport fishing, the sport fishery is closed automatically when subsistence fishing is required to be managed on a reduced schedule. That doesn’t necessarily mean the sport fishery won’t open later on in the season.
“Last year we started the season closed and then a sufficient number of fish passed the Pilot Station sonar and we were able to reopen,” she said.
The Pilot Station sonar project is an assessment tool used by the department to estimate the number of fish that swim by daily, the expected run size for each species, and the size of the Canadian-origin chinook run. It allows managers to get a close-to-real-time idea of how strong the runs are and manage based on those data.
This year, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak may throw a wrench in the works. According to a Yukon River Salmon Fisheries Outlook published by the department this week, there’s a chance that operation of the station will be unable to be carried out safely for the nearby communities of Pilot Station and St. Marys. The department is currently working on “a mitigation plan,” which has been shared with both communities.
“At this time, it is likely that the project can proceed safely, which would allow for a typical management strategy,” the outlook states. “If there is not community support for operating the sonar, due to a health and safety concern from the communities involved, a conservative management strategy based on the lower end of the outlook for chinook salmon would be in place for the summer season.”
“It’s still up in the air,” Stuby said. “I’m just going to assume our summer will be like a normal summer. We’ll start off closed and hopefully the run strength will allow for some harvest.”
The salmon tend to start running at the end of May/early June, following the departure of river ice.
Subsistence fishing
Beyond the closure of the sports fishery, the season outlook mentions a number of other preseason management strategies, including some details on the restrictions being placed on the subsistence fishery.
The Yukon River covers six fishing districts. According to Holly Carroll, a Yukon area management biologist for summer season salmon and herring each district is managed depending on how far up the river it’s located. Districts in the lower river areas tend to have a shorter schedule of one to three 24-hours-periods of fishing a week. The farther up the river you go, the longer those periods become. By these means, the department allows opportunities for fishing all the way up the river and ensures that some fish reach Canada.
This year, as chinook begin running in each district, subsistence salmon fishing will be opened on a reduced schedule. Carroll said that typically this means “cutting the schedule in half” and shifting those periods to slightly different times, but this will depend on the in-season assessment of the run.
Subsistence fishermen will also initially be restricted to 6-inch or smaller mesh gillnets. If in-season assessments indicate that the run is nearer the upper end of the outlook and escapement goals are likely to be met, the use of 7.5-inch gillnets will be considered. If assessments indicate a poorer than anticipated run, subsistence fishing periods may be canceled, as they were last year.
Subsistence fishermen are allowed to use dipnets during open subsistence periods in all districts. The department notes that this gear “may be an effective means for targeting higher quality chum and releasing unwanted fish,” like chinook.
Other species
While the outlook paints a bleak picture for chinook fishermen, the department’s outlook indicates that other salmon species will be on offer.
The forecasts for both summer chum and coho are average and both are expected to provide for normal subsistence harvest and to meet escapement goals.
According to Lisa Stuby, summer chum will start appearing around the end of May and coho won’t arrive until July.
“Coho will come later in the season and we’ll see how things are progressing,” Stuby said. “Currently there are no (chum or coho) closures. Of course things can change based on what we know as things are progressing.”
With regard to the chum sports fishery, the bag limit is 10 fish per day and there’s currently no size limit.
Under several of Alaska’s Health Mandates, subsistence and commercial fishing is designated as “essential” and is part of Alaska’s Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure. However, subsistence and commercial fishermen should ensure that all fishing trips follow the protocols established in the Alaska COVID-19 Health Mandates, which can be found online at tinyurl.com/ybtesslt.
Due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions, the Emmonak field offices will not open during the summer season. The department will continue to monitor the situation and consider the possibility of opening the Emmonak field office for fall season. For now, essential services will be provided to fishermen online and over the phone. You can call the toll-free fishing schedule and fish counts hotline at 866-479-7387 and in Fairbanks at 907-459-7387.
