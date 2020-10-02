10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 3, 2010 — Voters will be asked Tuesday whether to enact a law preventing the Fairbanks North Star Borough from banning, prohibiting or fining residents for the use of home heating devices.
The ballot measure would undo air quality regulations enacted by the Borough Assembly in June that largely target wood burning.
A “yes” vote on Proposition A would effectively turn over air quality regulation to the state.
The state’s top air quality official, Alice Edwards, said it’s not completely clear how the state might handle enforcement if the ballot measure passes.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 3, 1995 — LOS ANGELES — O.J. Simpson’s jurors stunned the courtroom and the nation Monday by reaching verdicts in the sensational eight-month murder trial in less than four hours. The decision was kept secret until Tuesday.
Simpson, apparently as surprised as anyone by the swift resolution, stood biting his lip as the 10 women and two men of the jury filed into court at 2:55 p.m. He stared at them, but none looked his way and throughout the brief court session they kept their eyes on the judge.
The decision was announced as many Americans were just beginning to debate how many weeks the jurors might be out. Superior Court Judge Lance Ito said the verdicts would be read Tuesday at 9 a.m. Alaska time.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 3, 1970 — Tears were streaming down burning faces at 11:45 p.m. yesterday as the occupants of the Sportland Arcade gasped and wheezed tear gas from their lungs.
A not-so-funny practical joker had thrown a canister of CS type Army tear gas into the Arcade from the Lacey Street side, causing the 24-hour-a-day establishment to be evacuated and closed down.
Fairbanks Police Sgt. Lonnie McClung said today the incident "caused personal injury and property damage," adding that it was a serious offense and might be considered a felony.
A worker in the Arcade, Doyle Lawson, was the most seriously affected by the gas. He was transported to Fairbanks Community Hospital by a police squad car. Lawson was treated for chemical burns and released.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 3, 1945 — With negotiations between restaurant owners and culinary workers apparently approaching a deadlock, the union is seeking to obtain the services of the Conciliation Service of the U.S. Department of Labor in bringing about a settlement of the dispute, it was announced today by Frank Marshall, Alaska representative of the American Federation of Labor.
The case dates back to April when the restaurant owners and workers entered into an agreement that could not be put into effect pending approval of the War Labor Board. When WLB controls were relaxed August 18, the present negotiations were begun in an effort to have the April agreement put into effect.