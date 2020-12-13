10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 13, 2010 — The death toll for musk oxen at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Large Animal Research Station rose to nine after a school veterinarian euthanized two older bulls that never recovered from a suspected trace mineral deficiency that caused the deaths of seven other animals in September and October.
The latest death occurred Nov. 29, when UAF veterinarian John Blake euthanized an older steer named Carter.
"He wasn't in good condition to begin with and he had problems with the freezing rain followed by the cold temperatures," Blake said. "He wasn't doing well so I euthanized him."
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 13, 1995 — The short flight south today shouldn’t take too much out of Al the sandhill crane — he won’t even have to lift a feather.
Al, the name given to the injured sandhill crane that took up refuge in a University of Alaska Fairbanks agricultural field a month ago, generating dozens of calls to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game from concerned citizens, is finally migrating south with a little help from Alaska Airlines.
But he’s only going to Anchorage, where he will spend the winter indoors at the Alaska Zoo with Sandy, a sandhill crane captured at the Homer airport and that is now part of a zoo exhibit.
Al is scheduled to be released in May in Fairbanks to join the spring migration.
“He’ll have an easy winter,” said Rod King, a Fish and Wildlife migratory bird biologist who caught the bird.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 13, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Dec. 12, 1970 — The National Weather Service confirmed officially today what Fairbanksans knew all along — November was a record-breaking month for snow.
Records were broken for both temperature and precipitation in many areas, but Fairbanks' official 54 inches of snow was 43.1 percent more normal for the month, with 14.6 inches falling in one day. Snow left on the ground at the end of the month measured 39 inches.
The month brought extreme temperatures varying from 46 above on Nov. 1 to a low of 32 below on Nov. 30 in Fairbanks.
Annette Island set a new record high temperature of 67 on Nov. 1, and Cold Bay tied its all time high for November with 54 degrees on Nov. 26.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 13, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Senator Magnuson (D-Wash.) has lost his attempt to write into the Ship Disposal Bill an amendment to give the Maritime Commission permission to construct or recondition ship for steamship lines serving Alaska.
His amendment lost on a voice vote yesterday.
Opponents of the amendment told the Senate they sympathized with the plight of the Alaska steamship lines which lost many vessels during the war but considered the Magnuson amendment had no place in the Ship Disposal Bill. They suggested it be considered separately.
Magnuson told the Senate the three large steamship lines serving the Territory had only old ships with the newest 17 years old. He said the lines faced sharp competition from Canadian lines and urged approval of his amendment permitting the sale to the Alaska lines of newly constructed vessels or reconditioned vessels on the same terms as for vessels to be disposed under the bill.