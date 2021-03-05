March is peak winter recreation time in Interior Alaska, and getting out on the (frozen) water is a great way to enjoy the sun, fresh air and a chance to bring something home for dinner.
“Now is the time to go ice fishing,” said Klaus Wuttig, a fisheries biologist at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The department stocks several area lakes such as Harding, Birch and Quartz south of Fairbanks, as well as Chena Lake in North Pole and Cushman Lake in Fairbanks that are popular ice fishing destinations.
Most of the stocked fish are rainbow trout, with some arctic char and landlocked salmon, Wuttig said. Some lakes also contain good populations of pike and the Tanana River is a good place to fish for burbot, although the fishing is generally better earlier in the winter.
Depending on weather conditions, the ice may be thick enough to support fishing for several more weeks. For those who are new to ice fishing, Fish and Game has a complete downloadable curriculum that covers everything from ice safety to fishing equipment, bait and lures to fish identification. It’s available at www.adfg.alaska.gov/, which is also where you can go to get a sport fishing license, which is required for Alaskans older than 18 and nonresidents older than 16. Check the website for fishing regulations for the water body you’re planning to visit.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has ice houses for rent on Chena Lake (fairbanksak.myrec.com/) and the state has ice huts available on Birch Lake (www.reserveamerica.com/explore/birch-lake-state-recreation-site/AK/1180151/campsites.)
For inspiration, check out our gallery of reader-submitted ice fishing photos at www.newsminer.com/contest/ and vote for your favorites. Voting ends Tuesday and the photos of all the entrants will be published in the March 16 News-Miner.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.