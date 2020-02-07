For its meeting this Tuesday, the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association will host Alaska Department of Fish and Game Biologist and Wood Bison Project Leader Tom Seaton, who will review the project, talk about bison history and future options for the species.
Wood Bison are the big shaggy relatives of the Lower 48 Plains Bison. Wood Bison largely disappeared from Alaska before 1900 but persisted in Canada. Now they’ve been reintroduced to Alaska by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game along with help from several Alaskan businesses and hunting groups.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with potluck finger food snacks and socializing taking place from 6:30 p.m. The TVSA Clubhouse is located across from Fred Meyer West and next to Best Western Hotel. The public is invited. For additional information, call TVSA president Grant Lewis at 907-488-2884.