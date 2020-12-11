The recent acquisition of a 40 acre land parcel that stretches across Ballaine Road, just north of Goldstream Creek, is an exciting piece of conservation work for the Interior Alaska Lands Trust, also known as IALT.
The trust has only been in existence since 2018, but has already made significant contributions toward their mission of conserving land North of the Alaska Range for the benefit of the community. The trust has been adding land, parcel by parcel, in the Goldstream Valley in order to help bring about the vision of a Goldstream Valley Greenbelt in conjunction with almost 2,000 acres of the Goldstream Valley that are already protected by the Goldstream Public Use Area.
The valley has long been a great resource as a recreation area for the community, but growth and development in recent years has made conservation work in the area more urgent.
“It’s great to have that whole corridor running all up and down the valley,” IALT board President Owen Guthrie said. “For years it didn’t matter because there was no development in Goldstream,” but that’s no longer the case Guthrie said.
With a trail already crossing Ballaine Road on the 40 acre “Steffensen Parcel” Guthrie said it’s exciting to know that the land will be conserved for community use.
Public support for the trust’s work can be identified easily by following the money. “The main source of funding was generous donations from our members and trail users,” Guthrie said, adding that the trust also contributed money that the organization will have to pay back to itself.
“The Public Use Area enjoys tremendous local support, as was demonstrated in 2010 when the law that had designated it was set to expire. A variety of groups and residents stepped forward requesting that the GPUA continue in its current form, and the measure was passed unanimously in the state Senate,” according to the trust’s website. “After the widespread support for our Chena Flats Greenbelt project, working to create a similar Greenbelt in Goldstream Valley seemed like a natural next step.”
A collection of different land ownership, access easements and the efforts of conservation minded community members makes the Goldstream a prime example of success when it comes to preserving open spaces for the community. Maps of the valley with overlays that show conserved land demonstrate a vision for protected community access coming into being.
However, without the addition of the Steffensen Parcel, the Goldstream puzzle would have a big missing piece right in the middle. In another indication of community support for the project, a post on the trust’s Facebook page thanks Frank Steffensen and his sister, Christina Dix, for reaching out to the trust to have their land conserved.
“We’re just really happy about it,” Guthrie said.
Contact staff writer Sam Ferrara at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.