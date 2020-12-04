How many caribou are in Alaska’s caribou herds? How does the Department of Fish and Game estimate a herd’s size? How many herds are in Alaska?
See and hear about these and other wildlife matters at the Tuesday meeting of the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association. The meeting is at 7 p.m., at the TVSA Clubhouse and Range, located next to the Best Western Inn, across from Fred Meyer West. For more information contact TVSA president Grant Lewis at (907) 488-2884 or 388-4359. The public is invited. Masks and social distancing will be required.