It’s the perfect time of year to sharpen your bird-watching skills.
The Fairbanks Birding Challenge is a monthlong outdoor scavenger hunt to encourage people to get out and enjoy the sights and sounds of spring migration in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The challenge is open to everyone, of all ages & abilities, including beginning birdwatchers, seasoned pros, and everyone in between. Participants can choose one of three different levels. (There is even a special level just for kids and families.)
The goal is to find all of the birds on your list within the Fairbanks North Star Borough during the month of May. Everyone who completes the challenge and returns their list at the end of the month is entered into a drawing for prizes. There is one prize per level. People can also earn extra chances to win prizes by finding special birds and sharing on social media.
All proceeds support the Alaska Songbird Institute’s Creamer’s Field Migration Station. (2021 marks the station’s 30th field season banding birds and studying migration at Creamer’s Field!) The Alaska Songbird Institute is nonprofit organization based at Creamer’s Field dedicated to conserving Alaska’s birds through research and education.
Registration and more information (including resources for bird watching and identification!) can be found at: https://aksongbird.org/fairbanks-birding-challenge/.
We also encourage people to share sightings and successes on social media using #FairbanksBirdingChallenge and on the event facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2021birdingchallenge