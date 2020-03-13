We’re nearly midway through March; the temperatures are getting warmer and the days are getting longer. With the worst of the weather over, now is the perfect time to get involved in one of Fairbanks’s many regular winter fatbike rides.
Goldstream sports Tuesday night ride: This is a hardcore ride. Riders on this one need at least advanced intermediate skills. Make sure to bring bike lights, water and snacks. There is no temperature cut off. The ride takes place Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and starts at Goldstream Sports. The ride usually takes 1.5-2 hours and is typically 12-15 miles. For more information, go to bit.ly/2TLGZ7A.
Beaver Sports Tuesday night ride: Beaver Sports offers an intermediate-level ride starting at the shop on Thursday evenings. The group heads out onto the ADMA/Creamer’s Field trails and the store offers demo bikes for those who don’t have a fatbike or are considering upgrading. The ride begins at 5:30 p.m. and they aim to make it back by 7 p.m. before the store closes. For more information, go to bit.ly/2W4BORP.
Goldstream Sports Saturday morning ride: This is another hardcore ride. Riders on this one need at least advanced intermediate skills. Make sure to bring bike lights, water and snacks. There is no temperature cut off. The ride begins at 8 a.m. at Goldstream Sports. The ride usually takes 1.5-2 hours and is typically 12-15 miles. For more information, go to bit.ly/2QqbxtJ.
Sunday ride: These informal fatbike rides are low-key but still strenuous. They explore the Goldstream Valley and the surrounding hills. Rides are cancelled if the temperature is 25 below or colder. The ride begins at Ivory Jack’s parking lot. Depending on who shows up, these rides can last 3 hours or more and involve a lot of climbing. For more information go to bit.ly/2IH9aOL
You can find more information on winter riding on the Fairbanks Cycle Club website at bit.ly/2W76dPn.