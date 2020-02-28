The John Trigg Ester Library is hosting a seed swap this Saturday at Hartung Hall from 1-5 p.m.
The public is encouraged to attend this free event, where locals can swap seeds, gain some Interior Alaska gardening knowledge and learn about Ester’s growing biodiversity.
Bring your friends, catalogs and seeds to trade. Browse the seed library and “check out” seeds to try in your garden. Save seeds in the fall and return Alaska-proven seeds to the swaps next spring!
Hartung Hall is located at 591 Ester Loop. For more information, contact the John Trigg Ester Library by calling 907-374-8080 or emailing info@esterlibrary.org. A set of guidelines for the seed swap can be found online here: bit.ly/3a8RcAu.