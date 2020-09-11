Interior Alaska fishers dominated the leaderboard for the Valdez halibut and salmon derbies in 2020, including a Fairbanks teen who had never seen the ocean before and landed a prize-winning salmon on the final day of the derby.
While a Florida woman took home the top prize of $5,000 in the Valdez Silver Salmon Derby with a 14.88-pounder, Lyric Leverenz landed a 14.72-pound silver on Sept. 5 to claim second place and $1,500. The Silver Salmon Derby ran from July 24 to Sept. 5.
Leverenz, 7, told derby officials she had been invited to go fishing over Labor Day weekend.
“I’ve never seen the ocean before, so that was pretty cool,” she said.
From the drive through Thompson Pass to the colors of the ocean and the beauty of the mountains to the unexpected warm temperatures, Leverenz was soaking in the experience. “I was really amazed. It’s gorgeous. The water, it just looks different, the colors.”
Leverenz caught a 12-pound silver her first day. It would have won the daily prize, but she hadn’t bought a derby ticket.
“So the next day I was just like I might as well get a derby ticket just in case ... and I got a big fish,” she said.
She was fishing from shore by the new Valdez boat harbor. She said she would use the money to buy parts for her truck and was already planning to return for the 2021 derby.
When asked about the experience of winning $1,500, she said, “That’s just the cherry on the top.”
John Oliver of Fairbanks won third place, with a 14.42-pound silver.
In the Valdez Halibut Derby, Mickia Cenker of Fairbanks won $5,000 for the 224-pound halibut she reeled in on Aug. 16 during a charter on the Halibut Grove. Cenker said she didn’t realize just how big the fish was until the captain told her it was the biggest fish he had caught in 17 years, according to a news release from Valdez Fish Derbies.
Cenker, who works in the emergency room at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, is building a house and plans to put the prize money toward siding.
Second place goes to Jim Rothenbuhler of Salcha, who caught a 201.2-pound halibut on June 23 aboard his boat The Bucketlist. He won $1,500. After he caught it, he told derby officials the secret to catching a big fish is to “Put the time in. If you’re willing to be patient, most of the time you’ll end up with nice fish,” he said. “Fishing is one of those things. You can hit it real hot one time one year and you think you have it figured out; and the next year you go back and you might as well of stayed in bed.
“I think that that’s the magic of fishing is that you never know,” he said. “It’s always a challenge. It’s always a challenge to try and figure it out or at least be successful at it.”
Kenny Tussey of North Pole brought home a 193.4-pound halibut on July 5 aboard the Dan Orion. He won $750.
Halibut fishers who buy a derby ticket can also win a variety of prizes for landing the biggest fish of the week. For the last week of the derby, Heidi Kampwerth of Fairbanks claimed the top prize with a 115.8-pound halibut aboard the Halibut Grove.
Laurie Prax, owner of KVAK radio station, which maintains the Valdez Fish Derbies website and oversees the publicity, said the Valdez Fish Derbies board appreciates all the people from the Fairbanks area who go to Valdez to fish.
“Our economy would have been completely devastated without in-state visitors,” she said. “Our derby ticket sales were down a bit and we missed our out-of-state visitors, but anglers from around the state were really a joy to have in our community.”
Valdez Fish Derbies had 380 kids submit a photo for the Virtual Kids Pink Salmon Derby, and 474 women signed up for the Women’s Silver Salmon Derby.
“What fun to see smiling faces after months of isolation,” she said.
Here are the dates for 2021 Derbies:
Valdez Halibut Derby: May 22 to Sept. 5
Valdez Halibut Hullabaloo: June 5-14
Valdez Silver Salmon Derby: July 24 to Sept. 5
Big Prize Fridays: July 30 and Sept. 3
Tagged Fish Contest: Aug 6 to Sept. 5
Kids Pink Salmon Derby: July 24
Women’s Silver Salmon Derby: Aug. 14
