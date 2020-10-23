Based on the numbers, it looks like 2020 was a bad winter for an experimental herd of wood bison living in the Innoko River basin.
The winter of 2018 marked a low point for the only wild wood bison herd in Alaska in more than 100 years. That year, deep snow with multiple ice layers that lasted until the middle of May caused significant mortality and brought an end to two years of herd growth since 130 bison were released near the village of Shageluk in 2015.
A survey conducted in the summer of 2018 estimated a herd size of 91, down significantly from a peak of 140 in 2017.
“That was brutal and we lost a lot of animals,” Tom Seaton, a biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said.
Milder winter conditions in 2019 helped the herd rebound and the survey conducted that summer estimated the population to be 113. However, hopes for continued herd growth this year were thwarted by another tough winter.
“In the spring of 2020 (snow) lasted until the third week of April, so it wasn’t quite as bad (as 2018),” Seaton said.
Rainy and foggy weather in June, combined with logistical challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic complicated survey efforts over the summer. Once Seaton was able to complete a survey, he found an estimated herd of 94, a 17% decrease from the previous year.
While the survey results this year may seem disappointing to those hoping to see wild wood bison re-established in Alaska, Seaton said there is reason to be encouraged by how the herd fared in a difficult year.
“They’re learning through adversity and they’re getting better at dealing with these difficult times,” Seaton said. “Hardship is what it takes for growth a lot of times, even in our own lives, and they’ve got enough of this hardship now that they’re learning how to deal with it.”
Seaton also noted that high mortality rates during difficult winters is not an outcome unique to the wood bison herd, “If you’re a big herbivore trying to make it out there, it’s hard. Moose are experts at it and caribou are experts at it and they still die in big numbers when we have similar conditions in their habitats.” In both 2018 and 2020 significant numbers of moose died in the same area.
Large herds of wood bison were once common in Alaska and Canada, but a combination of forces pushed the species to the brink of extinction.
Like the smaller plains bison found in the Lower 48, wood bison once thrived in expansive grasslands. “It’s believed that Alaska was mostly a grassland in the Pleistocene, which ended about 10,000 years ago,” Seaton said.
As Alaska has changed from a grassland to a forest land, pieces of quality bison habitat have gotten smaller and habitat areas, like the Innoko Basin or Yukon Flats, have become more and more isolated from each other.
“When you have isolated individual populations of a certain animal around, it’s much easier to make each one of those little populations go extinct — from some sort of catastrophic weather event or a disease or human predation ... than it is if you have one large, vast population. It’s thought that humans played a big part in that,” Seaton said. “Based on Alaska Native oral histories, the big herds of bison disappeared about 200 or 300 years ago. There were still individual herds of bison around in small groups and the last of those were shot by humans around 1915.”
Those last small herds lived near Yukon Flats and in areas downstream from there. The timeline of when wood bison vanished in Alaska based on native oral history coincides with when firearms started to be widely used and traded in the area. That oral history is backed up by carbon dating of bones.
In the 1990s the Alaska Department of Fish and Game wrote a feasibility study and asked if restoring wood bison was something that the public wanted the department to pursue. “And the answer was a resounding yes through public comment,” Seaton said.
Now, in addition to restoring a species that once thrived in the state, and possibly providing another large herbivore for hunting, wood bison are enhancing biodiversity in their grazing areas. In lowland grasslands where there are no big herbivore herds, there is less biodiversity than when large herbivore grazing is present. “If you can establish a large herbivore in there, it makes it much more diverse and productive,” Seaton said.
Imagine a thick layer of sedge growing in a marshy area that shades the ground and keeps it cool. There’s no open dirt or mud for birds to display on. When wood bison come in and forage on sedges and grasses they open up little pockets, some only as big as 6 feet, some 25 feet or more. The bison trample and defecate, urinate and fertilize, they turn the soil and wallow and that all increases the diversity of their habitat.
“Just the adding of a large herbivore to a system like that vastly increases diversity and the productivity of a grassland habitat. In that way, it restores some of the quality of our grassland habitat in Alaska if we can restore wood bison on them,” Seaton said.
While another difficult winter proved to be a roadblock in growing the wood bison herd in the Innoko Basin, Seaton sees how the herd handled the struggle as a silver lining. “This bison herd in the Innoko is well established now,” Seaton said, “I think it’s important to note that they did decline in the spring of 2020, but that all populations go up and down over time.”
Contact staff writer Sam Ferrara at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors