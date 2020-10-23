A news release on Tuesday announced the addition of 530 acres of priority habitat to the Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl State Game Refuge.
The new acreage is north of College Road and bordered by existing refuge lands to the north and east. With the new land, the Creamer’s Field Refuge will now cover most of the undeveloped land encircled by College Road, Farmers Loop Road and parts of the Johansen Expressway and Steese Highway.
The addition will significantly increase the footprint of the refuge that consisted of 1,800 acres before the inclusion of the 530 acres announced Tuesday, which was purchased from the University of Alaska and a private owner in multiple phases.
“Our main goal with this new parcel is just to manage it consistently with the rest of the refuge,” Ryan Klimstra, a biologist with the Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Wildlife Conservation, said. Klimstra added that the land, which is mostly a mixture of black spruce forest and wetlands, will help ensure the preservation of winter trails that are already popular with many local users; especially for mushing and skijoring.
The public land acquisition comes as the result of a 3 1/2 year effort by the Department of Fish and Game and the The Conservation Fund. Funding for the acquisition came from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation through Walmart’s Acres for America program which, “supports the conservation of lands and wildlife habitat of national significance, and to benefit local communities and local economies,” according to the news release.
Significantly, this marks the first Acres for America grant funding in Alaska. “We were excited to be able to bring that money to Alaska, many have tried and there just hasn’t been a good fit until now ... they were key to making this all come together,” John Wros, Alaska Associate with The Conservation Fund, said.
Federal funding came from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife Restoration Program which is authorized by the Wildlife Restoration Act; also known as the Pittman-Robertson Act. “The program provided $448,464 to acquire the additional property at Creamer’s Field with funds raised through excise taxes on firearms and ammunition,” the statement reads.
“Part of what took so much time in this case is that it required a significant amount of public process,” Wros said. “In this case, it was both an extraordinary habitat project but also one with community value, both as an extension of historical community efforts as well as multiple community uses.” Wros said that over the course of multiple public meetings concerning the project there was overwhelming support and public testimony for the project adding, “We were pleased to have a strong community partnership.”
Inclusion in a state refuge requires approval from the Alaska delegation, so there is an additional step to be taken before the land in the acquisition formally becomes part of the Creamer’s Field Refuge. However, with the land purchase completed, the 530 acres of land in question are now officially managed by the Department of Fish and Game. “As of last Friday, it is managed consistent with Creamer’s Field, there’s no concern of any variation from that,” Wros said.
Wros said the opportunity to partner with the University of Alaska in making the purchase brought with it the added significance of supporting the University’s mission. “We really celebrated this one as a partnership with the University of Alaska. These were land grant lands, which is key. Any transaction done with the university land grant program directly funds the educational mission of the university. So this is one of those really sweet projects that has a habitat outcome, a conservation outcome, a public recreation outcome, but also benefited the educational mission of the University of Alaska.”
