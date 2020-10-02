Well, Fairbanks, where should I start? First, by telling you that my name is Sam Ferrara and I’m a new staff writer here at the News-Miner. I’ll primarily be covering outdoors and the military.
I’m coming to you from Colorado, by way of brief stops in Wyoming and Texas. The Gunnison Valley in Western Colorado, my home for six years, has some things in common with Fairbanks. “I just can’t take another winter here,” was a common refrain of outgoing residents, although I never witnessed cars there driving around with an extension chord hanging out of the grill.
What drew me to that isolated valley is the same thing that has brought me to this one — a desire to spend as much time as I possibly can out in the wilderness. In the Rockies, my time outdoors was spent in myriad ways, on skis, snowboards, mountain bikes and in rivers and lakes in search of trout — or, if I got lucky, the occasional Kokanee. But the vast majority of my time spent exploring outside is spent trail running.
Sometimes the simplest option is the best and for me nothing beats throwing on a pair of shoes and covering as many miles as possible. At the moment I find myself spoiled for choice in that regard. Incidentally, my contact information is included in this column and I’m willing to trade reading suggestions for directions to your favorite secret trail.
The second thing I should tell you is that I’m not sure this is a good idea. Don’t take that the wrong way. My first impressions of this community have been all positive. And, of course, I’m excited about the limitless opportunities here for a wilderness enthusiast. Not to mention the fact that I’m beyond fortunate to be joining the talented and dedicated staff of this publication. But I have to admit to a sense of insecurity about my own fitness for Interior life.
Chuck Klosterman begins his book “Killing Yourself to Live” — which I ominously began reading my first day here — with the sentence, “I am not qualified to live here.” That sums up this whole column in a sentence. Economy of words is one of many elements that make Mr. Klosterman a better writer than myself.
When a friend asked me if I can handle the winters here, I responded by saying that’s like asking me what it’s like to climb Everest. I have no idea. A month ago, so far as I knew, kerosene was jetfuel and had no relationship to residential heating.
Clearly, I have a lot to learn. Hopefully that fact will provoke you to keep reading this outdoors page each Friday, at least until the snow melts next spring, if only to see if I make it that long.
Being uncertain of my ability to handle life in Fairbanks obviously made relocating here a risky choice. Moving far away from family and loved ones during the unusual and difficult moment in history we are living through was not an easy choice. But I’m quickly finding this place to be a perfect example of the truism that nothing worthwhile is ever easy.
Since deciding to move to Fairbanks, I’ve read stories daily in this paper about people choosing the tougher path because they know its reward is greater. I identify with that attitude.
It might seem like an odd choice to express so much uncertainty in the process of introducing myself, but as a journalist my instinct is to be as honest as I can with you. Besides, while I admit to being out of my comfort zone, I also know that’s the best place to be.
I’m anxious to run as many nearby trails as I can before winter blankets the landscape in a new set of possibilities. The rugged terrain here is going to push the limits of my fitness and ability. And of course the fast approaching winter is going to test me.
Now, mercifully, that’s more than enough about me. Like most reporters, I don’t like writing about myself, but I’m sharing my story because I hope you’ll return the favor. Please, share your explorations and misadventures with me.
I want to hear your hunting and fishing stories. I want to know what peaks you bagged this summer and about your wildlife encounters. I want to know what you care about and why.
I hope to meet as many of you as possible, out on the trail or through an email.
Contact staff writer Sam Ferrara 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.