Goldstream Sports and the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks invite you to get out and give back this season by joining the Goldstream Sports Trail Donor Challenge.
To help keep Birch Hill trails freely groomed for the public, Goldstream Sports has generously offered to match donations from new trail donors between now and Dec. 29. (If you have donated previous years, but haven’t donated yet this winter, your donation is considered new.) Goldstream Sports will continue matching donations up to a $2,000 cap.
For more information visit: nscfairbanks.org.