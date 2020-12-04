Many trails in the White Mountains National Recreation Area are ready for winter travel and cabin reservations are available for overnight trips.
Check out the trail condition report by visiting, blm.gov/visit/white-mountains/trail-update. Cabin reservation information can also be found on the trail condition report page.
“For cabin reservations and permits, visit the Recreation.gov website, (search for “White Mountains National Recreation Area”) or the BLM office in Fairbanks (located at 222 University Ave.), where we can help you with online reservations. For questions on cabin reservations or White Mountains trails and facilities, call us at (907) 474-2251,” the page informs.