A trusty headlamp is an essential item for surviving an Alaska winter. Hands-free lighting will come in more than a little handy as the sun’s visits become shorter.
To find out more about some of the best headlamps available locally, we stopped by Cold Spot Feeds and chatted with resident headlamp guy Steve Townsend.
The basics
As with any piece of winter gear, which headlamp is best for you depends on your needs. If you’re looking for a workmanlike and versatile everyday headlamp, there are a few good options in the Cold Spot headlamp case.
The Tikkina and Tikka are both solid options for the everyday lights from stalwart headlamp maker Petzl. Both these lamps will keep you moving on a dark afternoon without any fuss and at a price point that will stay miles away from breaking the bank.
The Petzl Tikkina offers 250 lumens and three different light levels (proximity, movement and distance) in an 81 gram package and does it all for less than 20 bucks. If you’re willing to fork over an extra $10, the Petzl Tikka will give 300 lumens and a red light while weighing just one gram more than the Tikkina.
For those concerned primarily with having an ultra compact everyday lamp, the Petzl Zipka is for you. The Zipka offers the same red light, three light levels and 300 lumen power as the Tikka, but comes with Petzl’s patented self-adjusting, retractable cord instead of a traditional headband and weighs in at just 66 grams.
The Tikkina, Tikka and Zipka are all feature Petzl’s Hybrid Concept® technology meaning they can run off of either three AAA batteries or Petzl’s CORE rechargeable battery that works with a standard micro USB charger.
Petzl recommends the Tikkina, Tikka and Zipka for activities like hiking, camping and traveling.
Durability
For those whose primary concern when headlamp hunting is durability, Cold Spot carries the Petzl Pixa 2 and Pixa 3. Both of these headlamps are designed for taking damage without so much as a flash. At 80 and 100 lumens respectively and both weighing a beefier 160 grams, these might be better for working on a vehicle than hitting the trail.
Standout features of both the Pixa 2 and 3 are a rotating knob instead of a button for beam control, making use in gloves easier, and an included mounting plate for attaching to helmets. Both lamps work on two AA batteries and come at higher price point than the Tikkina, Tikka and Zipka.
Those three models are plenty durable themselves, “As far as carrying in your backpack, dropping it, skiing with it, these are fine,” Townsend said of the Tikkina, Tikka and Zipka. But the Pixa models take it to another level, “You could throw this across the store and it wouldn’t break it,” as Townsend put it.
Active headlamps
The Actik and Actik Core are brighter than the other Petzl models at 350 and 450 lumens respectively. The Actik is a spry 86 grams, but the Actik Core will provide those 450 lumens while adding just 76 grams to your forehead. Both these lights are also compatible with Petzl’s Hybrid Concept system or can run on three AAA batteries. Both lights offer both flood and mixed beam patterns at three brightness levels and include a red light.
Petzl recommends the Actik and Actik Core for activities like running and mountaineering, so one of these might be the right lamp for skiers and others looking for something to light their way through the most active of winter pursuits, but keep in mind that the extra lumens will show more in your wallet.
For those whose headlamp needs enter the triple digit dollar amount range, you may want to think about the 650 lumen Princeton Tec Apex Rechargeable. This lamp comes with a rechargeable battery pack that clips to the back of the headband (or can be moved to your coat pocket for those 20 below or colder days).
If 650 lumens just won’t do it for you, then it’s time to have a conversation about Lupine headlamps.
These most serious of headlamps include rechargeable battery packs that can store enough juice to charge your phone. Other features include arctic grade cords and impact resistance.
Some Lupine models will get you over 2,000 lumens. The Lupine Bilka, for example, weighs 85 grams and can provide 2,100 lumens. Townsend said Lupines are a favorite of mushers and snowmachiners and called them, “insanely bright.”
Remember, battery life all depends on how much you’re using the high beams.
