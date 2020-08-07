Hunters, rejoice: the fall Fortymile harvest quota and resident bag limit have increased since last year. After monitoring the current condition of the herd and crunching the numbers, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced that the quota for the State Fall Fortymile Caribou Registration Hunt is 5,000 caribou.
“Caribou are readily available along the Steese Highway now,” said Fortymile caribou manager, Jeff Gross, via news release. “With a larger quota and multiple bag limit this year, we hope to provide hunters with a longer season and excellent harvest opportunity.”
The hunt will open on Aug. 10 in all hunt zones and, this year, residents can harvest two caribou of either sex in all zones. Resident hunters are allowed to obtain two RC860 Registration Permits and will be able to harvest both caribou on the same day, provided they have a separate permit for each caribou. The nonresident bag limit remains one bull caribou.
The harvest quota of 5,000 caribou includes 3,000 in Zones 1 and 4 combined — which is the Steese Highway/Chena Hot Springs Road area. The quota includes 1,700 harvestable animals in Zone 3, the Taylor Highway, and up to 300 in Zone 2, the roadless area.
According to Gross, managers are aiming to be flexible this year, in order to maximize the length of the overall season. As such, quotas for individual zones may be adjusted between the road-accessible Zones 1, 3 and 4 once the hunter is underway, in order to extend season length in zones with the highest harvest.
The status of the herd
Gross said that the department recently compiled various data on the herd that have been collected over the year, using methods like flyover surveys and information from radio-collared animals. Data collected includes things like birth rates from the spring and the mortality rates of different age-groups and sexes.
“Not too surprisingly we found that the herd is at the beginning of a decline. It appears to have accelerated especially in this past year,” Gross said. “It’s due to a reduced nutritional status believed to be caused by overgrazing of this range.”
Gross said this is why the resident bag limit and quota have been raised. As part of a long-term strategy to control the number of caribou in the herd, which has ballooned over the years to over 83,000 animals, the department is letting hunters take a little more this year.
Gross said the department increased the quota in order to “reduce the number of caribou that are currently on the range and to avoid further impacts to the range and allow remaining caribou to hopefully recover more quickly, as far as their nutritional status.”
According to the department, the herd began to show signs of reduced nutritional status after it grew to over 50,000 caribou. The herd “likely experienced a peak population size of about 80,000 in 2017,” the department said. While a comprehensive population census hasn’t been completed since 2017, the department’s models indicate that the herd’s population may have declined by more than 20% since then.
“We’re going to monitor the hunt pretty closely and if needs be we’re also going to shift some of the harvest quota between zones,” he said. “As of now, we’re just going to let the nutritional status of the herd dictate what kind of harvest levels we’re going to try to maintain in the near future.”
Once the herd’s size is reduced to the point where data indicates that the animals are generally healthier, the department will likely reevaluate management objectives.
This season, department biologists will be conducting mid-season monitoring of the herd’s nutritional status, natural mortality, and the effects of an increased level of harvest on the herd size. During the first few days of the season, department staff may ask hunters for samples from harvested Caribou. As such, Gross said the department is asking hunters for “their help and patience,” noting that research like this helps to provide users with the best harvest opportunities.
Record-level participation in last year’s fall hunt saw the entire quota snapped up within just five days, leading to the cancellation of the state winter hunt. Gross said that he’s expecting it to be as busy this year as it was in 2019 — if not, busier.
“The vast majority of hunters that hunt this herd are resident hunters. So I don’t anticipate that COVID travel restrictions are going to impact our hunters this year,” he said. “I think everyone’s looking forward to getting out. Of course, it’s a good way to social distance: get out in the field and enjoy a caribou hunt.”
Gross added that there are currently plentiful caribou right off the Steese Highway, in Zone 1.
“So we do anticipate hunters having good success on the Steese!” Gross said.
Once the fall hunt is over, the department will reassess the herd’s nutritional condition before setting the winter harvest quota.
Key information for hunters
Registration permits for RC860 are available online at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s website here: bit.ly/33DrJPt. Permits are also now available at Fish and Game offices in Fairbanks, Delta Junction, Tok, Anchorage, Douglas and Palmer and at vendors in Eagle, Central and Tok.
Hunters with questions about harvesting multiple caribou in Alaska should refer to the 2020–2021 State of Alaska Hunting Regulations. Those who still have questions can contact the department for further clarification, before heading to the field.
Successful hunters must report their harvest within three days of the kill. They can do so online at the Fish and Game website, here: bit.ly/33DrJPt or in person or by phone to the department’s office in Tok at 907-883-2971. Hunters who report by phone must also mail their permit reports or drop them at the Tok office.
Unsuccessful hunters must return their reports to the Tok office or report online by October 15.
Permit holders who fail to report will not be allowed to obtain registration, drawing, or tier I and II permits next year, and may be issued a citation for a violation of the Alaska hunting regulations. Hunters who did not report in a timely manner on this or another hunt last year and were placed on the failure to report list are not eligible for registration permits during this regulatory year.
The Federal subsistence hunt, which is open only to Federally qualified subsistence hunters on Federal Public lands only, opened on Aug. 1, with a bag limit of one caribou. Changes to Federal seasons and bag limits will be announced by the Bureau of Land Management. For more information about federal seasons and bag limits, you can contact Eastern Interior Assistant Field Manager John Haddix at 907-474-2350 or jahaddix@blm.gov.
