As of Aug. 19, a total of 3,373 caribou have been taken in the state Fall Fortymile Caribou Registration hunt RC860, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Most of those, 3,332, were taken in Zones 1 and 4; 31 were taken in Zone 2 and 10 in Zone 3. At this time, all zones are open and the harvest quota has been adjusted. The quota for Zones 1 and 4 was adjusted to 4,000 caribou; 700 for Zone 3 and 300 for Zone 2. The adjustments were made to allow seasons to remain open in areas with the highest harvest, according to Fish and Game’s Fortymile Caribou Herd Hotline.
Much of the herd has moved into the roadless area in Zone 2. Some caribou are still scattered in Zones 1, 3, and 4, where the harvest has been slow. Hunters are asked to check the hotline throughout the season, which ends Sept. 30 or when the quota is met, as the herd can move long distances.
The bag limit for residents in hunt RC860 is two caribou of either sex for all zones. Residents can harvest both caribou on the same day, but must have an RC860 permit for each one. The nonresident bag limit is one bull; evidence of sex must be left on the hindquarter.
Hunters are encouraged to obtain their RC860 permits online at www.hunt.alaska.gov.