The Alaska Department of Fish and Game posted an update on the Fortymile winter hunt to Facebook on Dec. 9.
The State winter hunting season for Fortymile caribou in all Zones opened on Oct. 27, 2020, with a bag limit of two caribou of either sex.
Hunters have harvested 804 caribou in Zones 1 and 4 and 34 caribou in Zone 3. The total winter quota is 5,000 caribou. Caribou are accessible in Zones 1 and 4 and widely scattered in Zone 3.
Hunters must apply for two separate permits to harvest two caribou. You cannot simply make a copy of one permit. You need two separate permits with distinct permit numbers.
You can get permits online but if you must come to an ADF&G office to get permits make sure you have your hunting license with you.
Successful hunters must bring a four inch section of the lower jaw, with front teeth, to an ADF&G office in Tok, Delta Junction, or Fairbanks. Please note: There is a 24 hour drop-off station for the jaws. In Fairbanks this is located behind the Fish and Game sealing lab — please follow the signs!
Fortymile Caribou Herd Hotline (907) 267-2310.