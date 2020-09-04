The Fairbanks North Star Borough has a rock scavenger hunt underway.
But these aren’t just any rocks that you need to find. No, these rocks are all prettied up and located in some borough parks.
Here’s how it works:
• Find a rock with a borough Parks and Rec sticker in one of the designated parks: Cheryl Bidwell Story Garden, South Fairbanks Park, Midnight Sun Lions Park, Bluebell Park, 5th Avenue North Pole Park, Fun Time Park and Snedden Park.
• Mimic the image on the rock (face or an animal), take a photo and email it to parks@fnsb.us or post it on social media using #rocknparks
• Place the rock in another spot for someone to easily find.
A prize will be given out on Sept. 25.