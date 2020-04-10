The Alaska Department of Fish and Game have extended the closure of both the state-owned Fisheries Centers “indefinitely,” according to a news release.
Both the Tanana Valley Fisheries Center, located at the Ruth Burnett Sport Fish Hatchery in Fairbanks, and the Ship Creek Fisheries Center, located at the William Jack Hernandez Sport Fish Hatchery in Anchorage, will remain closed to the public until further notice to protect the public and staff from the potential spread of COVID-19.
“We planned to reopen both visitor centers by April 7, but given current circumstances and health mandates from the Governor’s office, both centers will remain closed to help keep the public and hatchery staff safe,” Molly McCarthy-Cunfer, the Ship Creek Fisheries Center supervisor, said via news release.
This closure will not impact fish production at the William Jack Hernandez Sport Fish Hatchery or the Ruth Burnett Sport Fish Hatchery. Both facilities will continue normal operations as staff care for fish and prepare for the summer stocking season.
“The Department remains committed to providing diverse sport fishing opportunities for Alaskans through its hatchery enhancement program,” the release states.