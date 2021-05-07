Going fishing? Did you know that many Interior lakes and ponds are stocked with salmon and trout grown In Fairbanks at the Ruth Burnett Fish Hatchery? The public is invited to a meeting of the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, to see how the hatchery works. Cal Skaugstad, retired state biologist, will provide firsthand commentary on the facility.
The TVSA Range and Clubhouse is located across from Fred Meyer West and next to Best Western Chena River Lodge. For more information contact TVSA president Grant Lewis at 488-2884. Please observe Covid-conscious measures at this event.