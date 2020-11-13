The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is seeking public comment on the second draft of a plan for how $50 million in federal CARES Act relief money will be allocated to fisheries participants in the state.
The plan released Monday will be available for public comment until Nov. 15 and can found on the Department of Fish and Game website or through the Alaska Public Notice System.
Section 12005 of the CARES Act authorized the secretary of commerce to provide assistance to “tribal, subsistence, commercial and charter fishery participants affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) which may include direct relief payments.” The act also states that the amount appropriated for such relief is $300 million; a third of that total amount is split evenly between Alaska and the state of Washington, with both states slated to receive $50 million.
In Alaska, fish and game is the entity responsible for devising how to spend the relief money, based on guidance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. Meanwhile, actual distribution of the funds is the responsibility of yet another entity in the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission.
The first draft of the plan, which was available for public comment from Oct. 5-23, had split the money between different fishery sectors by allocating 32% each to sport charters, commercial harvesting and seafood processing. After that, what was left over was 3% for subsistence users and 1% for the aquaculture sector.
The allocation amounts are unchanged in the new plan for seafood processing and aquaculture, which are still slated for 32% and 1% of the funding respectively. The commercial harvesting allocation went up to 35%, the sport charter allocation went down to 27% and subsistence funding increased slightly to 5%.
The actual dollar amounts for each sector is less than the assigned percentage of the total allocation to the state. Language in the CARES Act specifies that up to 2% of the funding can be used for administrative costs and oversight activities. Therefore, for example, while 5% of $50 million is $2.5 million, the actual amount split between subsistence fishers under the plan would be 5% of the total allocation minus 2% of that amount, or $2.45 million.
That amount likely would not result in very substantial relief payments for individual Alaskan subsistence users or households.
In comments on the first draft of the spend plan, Lake and Peninsula Borough Manager Nathan Hill wrote, “ADF&G data shows that in recent years roughly 17,000 Alaskan households have participated in harvesting subsistence fishery resources. Even if only half of these households have been negatively impacted, the amount received per household totals around $175.”
That was when the plan called for 3% of funds to be allocated to subsistence users. With 5% of $50 million going to subsistence users, if you subtract 2% and split that 8,500 ways, the total for each household receiving a payment would be just over $288.
Yukon River Drainage Fisheries Association Executive Director Serena Fitka wrote in comments to the department of fish and game and suggested that the plan increase the allocation for subsistence users to 25% and decrease it to 10% for the sport charter allocation. “The US Census shows Alaska’s total households to be 221,600. If 5% of those households qualified to receive funding, each household would receive $270.76. This amount does not justify 9 months of subsistence harvest of fish for a single household,” Fitka wrote.
The increase from 3% to 5% for subsistence users between the two drafts is a far cry from the amount Fitka had sought. “That increase is not very sufficient and doesn’t show much support for the subsistence users,” Fitka told the News-Miner.
