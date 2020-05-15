Ruth Burnett Sport Fish Hatchery’s 2020 stocking season has officially started. On Monday afternoon, staff released 3,363 catchable rainbow trout into Chena Lake. The following day they released another 3,534. Hatchery staff are now loading up trucks with fish to release into various lakes on a daily basis over the next several weeks.
The Ruth Burnett Hatchery stocks fish in lakes across the Interior from Fairbanks to Glennallen and various lakes in between. Each week throughout the summer stocking season, the hatchery’s online Fish Stocking Updates page is updated with the most recent stocking information, including the numbers and size of the fish put in each lake. You can find the page at bit.ly/3dN1pUZ.
The hatchery will also be updating the online Fish Stocking Search Tool, which provides up to date information on which lakes have been stocked most recently. You can find it at bit.ly/2zJcWWr.
If you’re planning on heading out to snag some trout, don’t forget to purchase a fishing license. Licenses can be bought from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game online here: bit.ly/35ZVGIJ.
