Spring is just around the corner! What are the newest happenings around your local state and national parks? Find out at our First Friday speaker event this Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center.
Representatives from Denali National Park, the Folk School Fairbanks, and the Department of Natural Resources’ Land Sales Division will give presentations about opportunities for recreation and adventure and give updates about the latest news in their area. The schedule includes sessions with representatives from Denali National Park, the Department of Natural Resources’ Land Sales Division, and members of the Folk School, who will be talking about a new public use cabin.
Those interested can find more information online here: bit.ly/334VhU5.