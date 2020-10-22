Though many of us who dwell in the far north are no stranger to the “winter blues,” for some of us, short days and long, dark nights can trigger a debilitating condition that is difficult to overcome. Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is a defined as a recurrent depression that occurs in fall and winter and generally goes away in the spring and summer.
SAD is a subtype of major depression or bipolar disorder and many symptoms may overlap, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Symptoms of major depression include low self-esteem, suicidal thoughts, difficulty concentrating, a loss of interest in normal activities and feeling hopeless, worthless, apathetic or guilty.
People with SAD may exhibit all of these symptoms but also experience an increase in appetite, carbohydrate craving, weight gain, excessive sleepiness or early morning waking, anxiety, irritability, a loss of libido, an inability to tolerate stress and a desire to avoid social contact. Studies show that women are four times more likely than men to develop SAD.
There are several theories on what causes SAD. According to a 2015 article by Sherri Melrose, a faculty member at Athabaska University in Alberta, Canada, most SAD sufferers have an overabundance of SERT, a protein that assists with the transport of the mood-balancing hormone serotonin.
“Throughout the summer, sunlight generally keeps SERT levels naturally low,” Melrose states, “but as sunlight diminishes in the fall, a corresponding decrease in serotonin activity also occurs.”
The overproduction of melatonin, a hormone that responds to darkness by causing sleepiness, may also be present in people who suffer from SAD. As days become darker, the pineal gland produces more melatonin. When combined with decreased serotonin levels, this can affect the body’s circadian rhythms, thus throwing the timing of one’s internal, 24-hour “clock” out of whack.
A deficiency in vitamin D, which is produced when skin is exposed to sunlight and is believed to play a role in serotonin activity, can also put people at risk for developing SAD. Susceptibility to SAD seems to increase the farther one lives from the equator.
“Low levels of vitamin D are usually due to insufficient dietary intake or lifestyle issues such as little outdoor exposure to sunshine,” Melrose said. “During the winter months of November through February, those living about 33 degrees north or 30 degrees south of the equator are not able to synthesize vitamin D.
Though much research has been done into the causes of SAD, the answers are not definitive, according to Melrose.
“Causal links between serotonin, melatonin, circadian rhythms, vitamin D, and SAD have not yet been confirmed. However, associations among these key factors are present and are continuing to be researched,” Melrose said.
While some people may experience a milder form of SAD called subsyndromal S-SAD, those who suffer from severe cases of full-blown SAD can become incapacitated and unable to function. For this reason, those who suspect they’re suffering from SAD should speak to their health care provider to rule out any other physical or psychological factors that may be causing their symptoms. If and when a diagnosis is made, standard treatment options include antidepressants, light therapy, vitamin D supplements and counseling, often in combination.
Though antidepressants and vitamin D supplements have both proven effective in combating SAD, they can have side effects, s which should be monitored. Also, both are most effective when treatment is started early in the season, before winter darkness and depressive symptoms set in.
Light therapy, which works by exposing the SAD sufferer to full-spectrum light on a daily basis, has shown promise and is increasingly popular. Light boxes are not without risk, but side-effects such as eyestrain, headaches, irritability and an increase in age-related macular degeneration are generally mild. According to Melrose, “light therapy should not be used in conjunction with photosensitizing medications such as lithium, melatonin, phenothiazine antipsychotics, and certain antibiotics.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, a light box should provide an exposure of 10,000 lux of light and should be used in the first hour upon waking. Exposure should be limited to 20-30 minutes a day, with the light box placed about 16 to 24 inches from the user’s face. Potential harmful effects on vision can be ameloriated by the use of broad-spectrum light boxes that filter out ultraviolet rays.
