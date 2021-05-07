Find great deals on used boats and paddling gear or sell the boats and gear you haven’t used in awhile at the Fairbanks Paddlers Club boat swap May 15 at Beaver Sports, 3480 College Road.
If you have non-motorized boats and paddling gear to sell, drop it off at Beaver Sports between 10 and 11 a.m. on May 15. The sale will be live from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., sellers can pick up any unsold items.
Fifteen percent of all sales will be donated to Fairbanks Paddlers Club. Face coverings will be required when conducting transactions or interacting with other boat swap participants. Questions? Please contact the Fairbanks Paddlers Club at info@fairbankspaddlers.org