2020 hasn’t been good for much, but the skiing sure has been great already this winter, or so I’m told.
As a Colorado native, I’ve heard plenty of derisive remarks directed towards Nordic skiing. As snowboarder, I’ve endured even more snobbery from alpine skiers than they direct at the Nordic bunch. Still, I have to admit that I’ve long thought the downhill version of strapping planks to your feet and sliding around on snow was superior, now I’m not so sure.
My realization is thanks to TRAX Outdoor Center owner Mike Hejdukovich, who insisted I go out skiing with him at Birch Hill last weekend, so I could start learning and writing about all the great Nordic fun there is to be had around Fairbanks.
Hejdukovich has the type of energy and enthusiasm about skiing that’s contagious when listening to him wax poetic about how awesome the snow is, or and the outstanding quality of that day’s grooming.
“Stop looking at your skis, it’s too pretty out here today!” Hejdukovich said roughly 100 times as he patiently watched me plod around awkwardly and listened to my skis slap on the snow as I attempted to hone my glide.
Being a beginner is tough and even tougher when it comes to outdoor recreation. Nobody likes to look clumsy or like they don’t know what they’re doing. Nobody wants to be the guy Nordic skiing in snowboard pants. But I was that guy on Saturday. And guess what? It was really fun.
As Hejdukovich pointed out, men especially have a tough time humbling themselves enough to try something new and risk looking foolish. Since I’ve been wanting to try Nordic ever since the first big snow dump this year, but probably still wouldn’t have done so without Hejdukovich prompting, the point was hard to argue.
This year though, it seems like I’m not the only person discovering the joys of Nordic skiing in Fairbanks. Hejdukovich reports that skis and gear are flying off his shelves. Trails and tracks are seeing increased use. Parking lots are noticeably more packed.
What better way to spend time outdoors during this most unusual winter? If you don’t know about all the world class Nordic skiing available in Fairbanks, if you, like me, have been too embarrassed to be a beginner, this is the year to change all that.
The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks has trail information pages on their website for both Birch Hill and other local trails, both groomed and ungroomed. The club also offers ski tours, but that’s mostly on hold for the moment due to the pandemic.
However, a do-it-yourself tour of the Rat Ponds designed by Stan Justice can also be accessed on the club’s website at nscfairbanks.org.
So, readers, I have advice this week and it is not really my advice, I’m just passing it along. Get out there and go skiing!
