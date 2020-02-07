The Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee will be holding a public meeting in the Tanana Valley Fisheries Center at the Ruth Burnett Sport Fish Hatchery in Fairbanks on Wednesday at 6:30 pm.
Agenda items will include the following items:
Wood Bison Management Group; choose representative to attend Interior Board of Game meeting Alaska Wildlife Alliance, read BOG Proposal 152, discuss Interior Board of Game Proposals, including GMU 20 antlerless moose reauthorization. More information on Board of Game proposals can be found here: bit.ly/37aJDrb.