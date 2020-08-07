Registration is open for the Fairbanks Cycle Club’s new Fall 2020 Youth Mountain Bike Program. This program is open to all youths ages 9-16. Participants will learn and improve basic skills on the bike, gain comfort riding on uneven surfaces, and practice riding over and around small obstacles — all while exploring local grass and dirt trails!
Specific skills include basic bike balance and maneuvering skills, how to properly operate gears, how to go up and down hills without getting off the bike, and how to roll over and around small obstacles, bumps and holes. All participants require a properly fitting helmet and a bike with mechanical gears and hand brakes.
The cost for the program is $79, which will cover eight Tuesday evening sessions. All participants must be a member of the Fairbanks Cycle Club. A four-session Thursday add-on option is available for $39.
The program starts Aug. 11 and runs through Sept. 29. Sessions will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will be held primarily at Birch Hill Recreation Area or on the University of Alaska Fairbanks trail system.
Parents will be asked to volunteer as a helper for one session — no experience is necessary, just the ability to ride on grass and dirt.
For more information, you can contact Head Coach Hilary Saucy at hilarysaucy@gmail.com, or visit the Fairbanks Cycle Club page here: bit.ly/3fxUM9C
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.