The Education Rangers at Denali National Park & Preserve are currently hosting science-themed hikes for families.
Rangers will host a scientific explorer guided hike of the Horse Lake Trail on Tuesday. The hike will take place 1-3:30 p.m. and those interested in attending should meet at Horseshoe Lake Trail.
The guides will focus on ages 9-11, but all ages are welcome to join. Guardians of children will be expected to actively participate and to help ensure families maintain a six-foot distance from each other. There will be two education rangers leading the hike, and the group may split into two to ensure appropriate distancing.
Education rangers will also be hosting a Teen Survival guided hike along the Mt. Healy Overlook trail on Wednesday. The hike is for people aged 12-18 and will take place 3-6 p.m. Those interested in attending should meet at the Murie Science and Learning Center. Guardians will be expected to stay within eyesight of the group. The group may split into two to ensure appropriate distancing.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including but not limited to a fever of 100.4 or more, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell — is asked to refrain from attending.