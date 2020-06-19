Sometimes big adventures can be found right in your backyard. We found that out recently on an exploration mountain bike ride into the Cache Creek forestry road system.
We had both been back a few miles on Cache Creek Road, but we knew from maps and satellite photos that the road has several branches that go farther back into the surrounding valleys. We were both hoping there was some way to do a loop. Eric had scoured satellite photos and didn’t think anything connected, but you can’t tell everything from those photos. In any case, an exploration would still be fun. And we could always hope.
When we both had a Monday off recently, we drove to the intersection of Murphy Dome and Cache Creek roads and started biking down Cache Creek.
The morning was glorious, and the ride started great. The road starts as a good dirt road with some soft spots, but it was easily bikeable — although it would probably be slick mud after some rain.
Once we got past the turnaround point for the Cache Creek Run, which Eric had done a couple of times, the road was a little more eroded. We passed a large brushing vehicle, but that was the only person we saw on the road. He spotted us in his rear-view mirror and politely stopped brushing to let us pass.
A while later we passed a sign on a side road that declared, among other things, “Trespassers will be shot first. No questions asked.” We kept going. A short while later, we followed a fox trotting down the road. When it realized we were behind it, the fox shot off into the woods. Next was a burnt-out vehicle in a pullout. There are some interesting things back there.
After a couple more miles we crossed the one-lane Cache Creek bridge. The road meandered down and up and back around, getting narrower as it went. At an intersection we pondered which way to go until we saw some moose pellets arranged nicely into an arrow. We followed the moose sign.
A little while later, we biked down a straight stretch with the golf-ball-shaped dome atop Murphy Dome in our sights. Our hoped-for destination! The road continued, so we pushed on.
It crossed another creek — Dawson Creek, we later found out — but this bridge had been washed out, so we got wet feet pushing our bikes across. A beaver dam created a pond just above the road.
We passed a decrepit old cabin on a mobile trailer that obviously hadn’t been used in ages. The road continued beyond it, becoming more eroded. It narrowed down to a fun double-track trail. We had to duck under some trees and walk our bikes over some very eroded and muddy areas. We started climbing again in the direction of Murphy Dome. Maybe, just maybe, we could do a loop!
Then it ended. Just like that. We were well short of our goal. Bummer!
But, in the grass, Eric saw a barely noticeable four-wheeler track that continued. What the heck. We had already come this far. We followed that, pushing our bikes as it climbed across rough ground, over some downed trees, around others, through some swampy areas. The trail kept going, sometimes almost indiscernible, but we were able to follow it as it continued to climb.
After about a mile, we came upon a bear-baiting station. Whoever used the station had come down from above, so the trail became better and would even have been bikeable if we had been going downhill. We grew confident that the trail would reach Murphy Dome Road.
We pushed for about another mile before the trail leveled out and we could finally ride. We had to ride through some thick alders — so thick they occasionally stopped us in our tracks — before we finally reached Murphy Dome Road. Success! We found a way to make the ride a loop! Yay! We high-fived and kissed in celebration.
But now we were on the flat area of Murphy Dome Road just before the final climb to the top of the dome. We could see the golf-ball-shaped station. Should we continue to the top? We were so close, within a mile or so.
Heck, yeah! We both wanted to summit. Dark clouds were building, but we figured we had just enough time if we hurried.
Nope. About half-mile from the top a small storm started pelting us with hail and rain. We got to the top, added some layers and had another small celebration before heading back down.
Of course, there had been just enough rain to make the road wet, so we got coated in mud on the way back down. But, other than that, it was smooth sailing all the way back down Murphy Dome Road to the truck.
We were glad to find out, especially during these travel-limiting pandemic times, that we could still have a mini-adventure in our backyard and discover new places to explore.
Eric Troyer is a local writer and volunteer. He helps run the Interior Alaska Trails website, which can be found at bit.ly/2zUIyJs. You can email him at fbxtrails@gmail.com.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.