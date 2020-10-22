Despite the snow, the cold, the dark and the pandemic, you can still get outdoors and exercise.
In fact, during these stressful times it’s probably more important than ever. Many studies have shown that getting exercise and spending time outdoors are good for our mental and physical health. But we still need to be careful. You can safely exercise outdoors this winter – you can even do so with others – as long as you follow a few precautions.
COVID-19
Simply being outside is already a great way to reduce your risk of infection or transmission, but there are still some things you need to keep in mind.
Do not go out in public – even on trails – if you are showing symptoms, such as persistent cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, or aches. (For a full list of symptoms, see: https://tinyurl.com/sj3ssz2.) Stay home, get some rest, plan your next adventure.
Don’t carpool with others unless they are a part of your household.
Avoid popular places and times, such as Creamer’s Field during a weekend afternoon, so that you have fewer interactions with others.
Where people congregate, such as at trailheads, wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet apart. If you are using a light buff as a mask, double layer it.
While moving, allow a minimum of 6 feet of space from others. More space is better but earlier concerns that called for extremely large distances have abated. Naturally occurring air movement and the fact that you are moving tends to disperse the respiratory droplets you and others exhale. However, don’t sneeze, cough, spit, etc. when you are near others.
Try to maintain your distance when passing others, but if you can’t just make sure to pass quickly. Don’t cough, sneeze, spit, etc.
Other winter
factors
Besides the pandemic, exercising outdoors in winter has some extra challenges, such as the cold, dark, and ice and snow, but all can be dealt with.
If you’re new to outdoor winter exercising, a great place to get information is by talking to the personnel at our local sporting goods stores, such as Goldstream Sports, Beaver Sports, Trax Outdoor Center, Prospector, and REI. The combined knowledge of their staff members is impressive. If one salesperson doesn’t have an answer about a particular activity, they usually can find someone knowledgeable.
Running Club North (RCN) and the Fairbanks Cycle Club (FCC) both have information about doing their respective sports during winter. That information can be adapted for other activities, such as hiking or snowshoeing.
RCN Cold Weather Running: www.runningclubnorth.org/cold-weather-running/.
FCC Winter Riding Tips: www.fairbankscycleclub.org/resources/winter-riding/.
Learning and gear
Another way to learn is to attend clinics put on by local outdoors stores.
Most are free or come with a minimal fee. Many clinics have been canceled due to the pandemic, but that may change.
Checking Facebook pages is usually the best way to learn about any that might be held. For REI, check its Events page: www.rei.com/events/p/us-ak-fairbanks
If you don’t have equipment and don’t want to buy it, there are a number of places that rent skis, snowshoes, fatbikes and other winter gear.
For a general list and links see: www.interioralaskatrails.org/resources/other/
Ongoing events/lessons
That’s how you get started, but how do you keep going? Fortunately, Fairbanks offers a variety of group outings, lessons and races to keep you active throughout the winter. Many normal activities have been curtailed due to the pandemic, but some are still being held in some form. Things may change – for good or bad – as the winter progresses, but for now this is some of what’s happening or planned.
Hiking/
running/
snowshoeing
The Fairbanks Area Hiking Club has a fan page on Facebook. The group holds organized outings, which it advertises on the page. People also use the page to organize informal hikes. The outings sometimes involve snowshoes, but often they are held on trails packed hard enough that snowshoes are not needed.
Frosty Feet Running Company has two weekly runs both starting at 6 p.m. Thursday Beer Runs, co-hosted with HooDoo Brewing Company, start at HooDoo. Frosty Fridays start at in front of the Frosty Feet store.
Please be prepared to wear face masks and social distance before and after runs. Face masks are optional during run. For more info see: www.frostyfeetak.com/events.
Running Club North is still offering Fahrenheit Be Darned and Full Moon training runs. They are being held virtually and give you lots of time to complete the routes. To find out more check this post (https://tinyurl.com/y2ag5e3m) or just go to the RCN website.
The Running Club North board of directors is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will allow any winter running races, snowshoe races, or other events that it feels can be held safely. Check its website for the event calendar and other information: www.runningclubnorth.org/
Cycling
Beaver Sports plans to continue its intermediate-level Thursday rides into winter. The rides start at 5 p.m. from the Beaver Sports parking lot. They have demo fatbikes for people to try out if they do not have one or if they are curious on how fatbikes ride. The rides last about 60-90 minutes. Check their Facebook page or call the store to make sure it’s happening on any particular week.
FCC Winter Rides are low-key but usually long rides (often 3-4 hours) starting at noon every Sunday at Ivory Jack’s parking lot in the Goldstream Valley. They will start when there is enough snow. Watch the FCC Facebook page for announcements. Rides are canceled if the temperature is -25F or colder. All riders must be FCC members.
In the past, Beaver Sports and Goldstream Sports have offered occasional demo rides, usually on the weekend. Watch their Facebook pages or on the FCC Facebook page.
Cross country skiing
The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks (NSCF) is still offering its typical full slate of activities, though all are being modified with COVID-19 safety protocols. Those activities include a variety of classes for all levels. Junior Nordics are for children. Adult Lessons and FXC Masters are for older skiers. The club also plans to hold its regular calendar of races and offer tours periodically throughout the winter. You’ll need to keep an eye on their website (www.nscfairbanks.org/) or Facebook page to keep up on all the offerings.
Beaver Sports will be offering free lessons every first and third Monday evening in both skate and classic techniques. Call the store (479-2494) or check their Facebook page for details and announcements.
Trax Outdoor Center offers paid lessons for all ages and levels of ability (https://traxoutdoorcenter.com/).
The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) sometimes offers skiing courses. Check the Recreation class offerings (www.uaf.edu/coursefinder/).
Two groups that welcome new members have weekly low-key ski outings at Birch Hill Recreation Area. Ladies of Leisure (LOLs) meet at 6 p.m. on Mondays and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays. Each LOL session usually has several mini-groups that ski at various speeds, from a relaxed pace to a faster tempo, depending on ability levels and group desires. SCUM (Susan’s Class of Untrainable Men) meet on Sundays. Slower SCUM meet at 10 a.m., and faster ones meet at 11 a.m. SCUM are mainly men over 50 years old, but they welcome others. Their levels of skill and endurance vary widely, and they also break into smaller groups. Indoor activities for both groups have been suspended for now. The Birch Hill Warming Hut was open at last check to use restrooms and change clothes.
Downhill skiing
The Fairbanks area has three alpine skiing areas. All offer rentals.
Birch Hill Ski and Snowboard Area is on Fort Wainwright but is open to the public. It offers lessons and also has a tubing area: https://wainwright.armymwr.com/programs/ski-snowboard
Moose Mountain Ski Resort has buses instead of a chairlift: https://shredthemoose.com/
Skiland has a variety of downhill trails, including some of the most challenging in the Interior: https://skilandfairbanks.com/
Eric Troyer is a local freelance writer who runs, skis, bikes, hikes, and snowshoes all winter long.