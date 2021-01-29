The Ester Dome Singletrack loops are a personal favorite for a quick hike or run that’s close to town but feels far away from everything once you hit the trail.
I discovered the trail last fall, thinking it wouldn’t be suitable for running or walking once snow hit. Thus, it’s been a nice surprise to find the trail use isn’t restricted in the winter and appears to be groomed by snowmachines, although I’m not sure who does so. The Ester Dome Singletrack Happy Valley Trail is a collaborative effort with contributions and volunteer hours contributed from many local groups and businesses.
Warmer temperatures on Monday made for a great afternoon hike. I hit portions of both the inner and outer loops and both were well packed down and in great shape for hiking or running without any special gear. The Equinox Connector trail was also packed down. I didn’t make it to the Henderson Road drop-in.
A fun route option for this set of trails is to split the difference between the two loop distances. Head West from the trailhead and stay on the inner loop until you hit the inner/outer cut-off and then take the cut-off and enjoy the Northeast portion of the outer loop, passing the Equinox Connector and landing back at the parking area off Ester Dome Road.
The trail is narrow and there were occasional times when my boots were punching through and sinking, but not so often as to impact enjoyment.
The warmer day likely softened the snow somewhat, but meant only a few layers were required. Ester Dome Road is plowed all the way to the parking area and can be easily driven. Not bad for an afternoon hike just 15-minutes from Downtown Fairbanks.
