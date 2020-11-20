During enhanced patrols of Ketchikan and the Prince of Wales Island area from Nov. 4-16, law enforcement officers from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and the U.S. Forest Service issued 35 citations, including seven for hunters using artificial light and 11 for shooting from the roadway, according to a press release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety on Thursday.
“The Alaska Wildlife Troopers take every report of hunting violations seriously and investigate many reports each year from across the state,” Alaska Wildlife Troopers Capt. Aaron Frenzel, commander of AWT Southern Detachment said in the statement.
“This special 12-day operation is a reflection of us listening to the community and appropriately taking action that puts those that are illegally taking game on notice; we are vigilant.”
The enhanced enforcement was the result of “increased concern from troopers patrolling in the area and fielded citizen reports specifically for hunters illegally spotlight hunting deer and shooting from the roadway in Southeast,” according to the statement.
In addition to the other charges, three hunters were cited for illuminating deer, five were charged with misconduct involving a weapon in the fourth degree, one was cited for having no deer tags and nine hunting rifles were seized.
The statement informs that Alaska Wildlife Troopers would like to remind Alaska hunters that you can never take a big game animal from a roadway or use artificial light to aid in the taking of a big game animal in Alaska.
Alaskans can report suspected fishing and hunting violations to their nearest Alaska State Troopers post or anonymously to Alaska Fish and Wildlife Safeguard1-800-478-3377.